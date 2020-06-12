Stacey Solomon thanked by fans as she shares 'favourite ever' Rex photos

Fans of Stacey Solomon have thanked the presenter after she cheered them up with some adorable new photos of Rex.

On Instagram this week (Tuesday, June 9), the Loose Women host, 30, opened up about how much her youngest son lifts her mood whenever she's feeling overwhelmed and scared.

Fans thanked Stacey Solomon for cheering them up with pictures of Rex (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Stacey Solomon enjoys 'perfect' lockdown reunion with her sister

Stacey uploaded two pictures of Rex - who turned one last month - grinning from ear to ear as he tottered around trying to burst some bubbles.

What did Stacey say?

"Bubble pickle," Stacey wrote in the caption. "There's so much going on in the world, good, bad, overwhelming, sometimes scary.

"So I hope for a moment these might make you smile as much as they made us smile. They may be my favourite pictures ever.

She continued, after using a crying emoji: "He loves his bubbles so much and watching him try to catch them, wondering what on earth they are, just melts my heart.

"And for a split second, I just forget everything and get lost in his little world. I hope you're all OK."

I hope for a moment these might make you smile.

Stacey concluded, alongside a heart emoji: "Thinking of you always."

In the comments, Stacey's legion of devoted fans thanked her for cheering them up with her Rex pics.

How did Stacey's fans react?

One said: "Oh Stacey, thank you so much for sharing... such a beautiful boy xx."

Another wrote: "Beautiful pics. Thank you and your pickle (and Joe) for making my day brighter xx."

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

A third commented: "How could you look at these photos and not just forget everything for a moment and be delighted? They're the most adorable photos, thanks for sharing them with us, he's a little corker."

Someone else said: "Oh these photos are just adorable, these will make everyone smile as they scroll."

"Certainly made me smile," said a fifth. "Gorgeous boy, loved by many xxx."

Stacey's currently on Celebrity Gogglebox with partner Joe Swash (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Joe Swash admits to fancying 'women with three boobs' on Scarlett Moffatt's podcast

Stacey is currently starring in Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her partner, Joe Swash.

Last week, the presenter had to shush the former Extra Camp host, 38, after he revealed an intimate sex confession during one of their scenes on the popular programme.

- Celebrity Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.