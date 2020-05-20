Stacey Solomon tells fans she's signing off social media with emotional message

Stacey Solomon has quit social media today - despite entertaining her three million fans with lockdown highs and lows for weeks now.

The presenter said she was "off stories today".

She delivered the news with an adorable snap of baby son Rex.

Read more: Watch Stacey Solomon as she delights baby Rex and fans with her singing

Stacey added a cryptic caption to the picture.

A moment of happiness

"I'm going to be off my stories today," she revealed.

"For anyone who's having an awful day. Or feeling alone...

"I really hope this smile brings you a moment of happiness.

"Even on the saddest days, Pickle you give us so many moments when we forget all that's happening and only know the joy you bring us..."

After she posted this message, partner Joe Swash revealed the tragic news that his Grandma had died.

Read more: Stacey Solomon apologises after making unfortunate 'Muslim' error in teething post

Earlier this month, Stacey attempted a social media break.

However, it didn't last long.

She returned with another cute family pic - putting rumours that her silence was down to a rift between Stacey and Joe to rest.

Stacey was quick to put the record straight about her relationship with Joe (Credit: Splash News)

Thank you

"I just wanted to say thank you," she wrote on the post.

"There will always be someone out there trying to bring you down."

"Thank you to each and every one of you for always being so bloody lovely. So kind and supportive. For sending messages that build people up and make them feel like they have THE best group of friends EVER.

"You are angels and you have no idea what difference you make to someone who sometimes need to hear your kind words. There will always be someone out there trying to bring you down.

"Don’t give them the power to take your smile away. The only keeper of your happiness is you. So keep it far away from harm you deserve to be happy."

What do you think of this story? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know.