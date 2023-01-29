It’s been a very busy few months for TV favourite Stacey Solomon.

Not only has the Loose Women star married Joe Swash and featured in her own television show, she has also been expecting her fifth child.

In addition to this, Stacey has been working on another secret project.

Stacey Solomon surprise announcement

Taking to her Instagram page, Stacey told her 5.5 million fans about her exciting announcement.

“I can’t describe how excited I am to share this with you,” she began. “I can’t even believe it happened, and it’s happening.”

Stacey Solomon offered a first look at her charms (Credit: Instagram – Stacey Solomon)

She continued to tell a story of how she always used to admire her mother’s charm bracelets as a child, with how her mother would tell her a story about each charm.

So when she was approached by Abbot Lyon to create her own jewellery range, Stacey knew exactly what she wanted to make.

Now I have an actual collection!

“I wanted people to build a story out of different charms,” she explained. “All the little doodles I drew, Abbot Lyon made them up and now I have an actual collection.”

Stacey was wearing some of her charms in her announcement video, with many of her followers already asking where some of her jewellery had come from.

Stacey announced the news on Instagram (Credit: Instagram – Stacey Solomon)

“I get so many questions about my heart ring!” she laughed. “I drew that heart! It’s my squiggle heart, and now it’s a charm!”

Other charms include a tiny pair of baby feet, a rose (after her daughter), and a mini Pickle Cottage.

Stacey: baby updates

The news comes after Stacey shared some more updates on the final few days of her pregnancy.

The X Factor star, who is expecting a baby girl, has started getting her house ready for her new arrival.

But she has since pleaded with fans ‘not to judge’ her as she revealed she did have a few dummies ready for her little one.

Regardless, her family are thrilled to be adding another pickle to the brood.

“The boys are so excited,” Stacey wrote on Instagram. “And the thought of Rose having a little sister as well as all of her amazing big brothers has filled our heart.”

