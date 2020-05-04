Stacey Solomon takes break from social media for 'personal reasons'

TV's Stacey Solomon revealed she was taking a break from social media today for "personal reasons".

The Loose Women star has been keeping us entertained during lockdown with her funny videos and sweet family updates.

However, on Monday (May 4), Stacey told fans on Instagram that she would be taking a break.

She shared a photo of baby son Rex dressed for the day.

Stacey wrote: "We are all dressed and ready for the day.

I'm going to come off of social media today for personal reasons.

"I love you all, look after yourselves."

Meanwhile, later in the day, Stacey posted a video of a painting of a rainbow she received through the door.

Stacey received a painting from her neighbours (Credit: Instagram)

On the back was a sweet message from her neighbours saying they hoped it "brightens your day".

Stacey wrote: "Just received this through the door... I know I sound silly but I really do believe in little signs.

"I thought I'd put it on here hoping that it might brighten someone else's day too."

Stacey's anxiety

Meanwhile, Stacey recently admitted her anxiety has stopped her leaving the house.

She revealed she's only been for a food shop twice since the lockdown was imposed seven weeks ago.

Speaking on Instagram, Stacey said: "I'm off to do our food shop while Joe holds down the fort here.

Stacey recently revealed her anxiety over leaving the house (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I don't know why but I've really struggled to leave the house and do shop runs and stuff. I've only done it twice since this all [lockdown] began.

"I get really comfortable at home in my 'safe place' and then feel really anxious to leave.

"But every time I do I realise how important it is to get out (if you can) and do something that you normally used to do and enjoy."

She added: "So I'm going to do it today. Thinking of those who can't leave their homes."

