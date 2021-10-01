Stacey Solomon sparks rumours she's given birth to baby
News

Stacey Solomon sparks rumours she’s given birth to baby after social media silence

Stacey is expecting her fourth baby

By Rebecca Carter

Stacey Solomon has sparked rumours she’s given birth to her fourth baby after going quiet on social media.

The Loose Women star is often sharing her day-to-day antics on Instagram and keeps fans updated with her pregnancy.

However, fans have noticed that Stacey has been quiet on social media in the last few hours and are wondering if she could possibly be in labour.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash smile on the red carpet
Joe and Stacey are expecting their second child together (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon baby

The star is expecting her fourth child  – her second baby with fiancé Joe Swash.

Read more: Stacey Solomon hints birth may be imminent with her baby girl ‘desperate to get out’

After noticing her absence from social media, fans took to Twitter to speculate.

One person said: “Wonder if @StaceySolomon having her baby not seen her on Instagram for a day.”

Stacey Solomon enjoys baby shower on Loose Women
Stacey announced her pregnancy in June (Credit: ITV)

Another wondered: “So @StaceySolomon has been off Instagram all day.. Princess Pickle may be on her way.”

A third wrote: “Just wondering… @StaceySolomon are you having your baby today…? Gone awful quiet…”

Stacey is expecting a little girl with Joe.

The couple are already parents to their son Rex, two.

She also has sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships.

Stacey Solomon with her baby son Rex
Joe and Stacey have son Rex together (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

When did Stacey and Joe announce their pregnancy?

Meanwhile, Joe has a son called Harry, 14, from a previous relationship.

Joe and Stacey announced their pregnancy back in June, with a beautiful family picture on Instagram.

At the time, Stacey wrote: “We are growing another pickle, we’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words.

“We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back.

“Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.”

Meanwhile, last month, Stacey addressed speculation she had given birth after one of her followers thought she didn’t look pregnant in an outfit.

After seeing a photo of Stacey in her outfit, the fan wrote: “You don’t look pregnant, have you had baby girl?”

Read more: Pregnant Stacey Solomon addresses speculation she’s ‘secretly’ welcomed baby daughter

However, Stacey replied: “I promise I haven’t secretly had the baby and just casually come on here like nothing happened.

“I’ll let you know when I go into labour. It’s just this top. A few more weeks left hopefully.”

