Stacey Solomon admits her ‘heart is aching’ as she’s forced to switch up home life with sons

Stacey Solomon has admitted her “heart is aching” as she addressed developments with her sons in an Instagram update.

Mum-of-five Stacey shared news about two of her three lads with a sweet post yesterday (Monday September 4) evening.

The much-loved TV star also offered Leighton, 11, and Rex, four, words of advice alongside pics of them ready for a “new adventure”.

Stacey Solomon also offered support to others as she wrote about her sons

Stacey Solomon Instagram update concerning her sons

She wrote poignantly in the caption of images showing the two boys in their school uniforms: “Time is a thief. And just like that a whole new adventure begins, and an old era ends.

“My darling boys, as you go out into a whole new world, primary and secondary school, I hope you remember that you are strong, kind, intelligent, caring, young men with all of the love here at home you will ever need.

“Be yourselves, don’t change for anyone. Stay true to who you are and enjoy those first days. As take it from mum who knows, you’ll blink and it’ll be the last days.

“Good luck and have so much fun. To the moon and back Rex and Leighton. We love you.”

My heart is aching.

Stacey added: “P.S a huge hug to every parent or carer out there not finding days like this easy for many different reasons. I’m with you. My heart is aching.”

Fans knew where Stacey was coming from

How Stacey’s Instagram followers reacted

Many of those commenting on Stacey’s Insta post expressed how moved they were by her words.

“Gosh this made me emotional. I hope you had a fab day Rex and Leighton,” one well wisher wrote.

Another empathised: “I feel the same away. Time just seems fly by when they’re young. I wish mine were babies again.”

And a third recognised what Stacey was going through, writing: “Such a huge parenting milestone and it’s exhausting, all the emotion! Good luck for a fab year boys!”

Meanwhile, Stacey’s dad David also left touching remarks. He said: “OMG, two handsome boys growing up too fast. Have the best time in school, love you guys so much.”

