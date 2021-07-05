Stacey Solomon has given fans a glimpse of her blossoming baby bump during a family trip to Cornwall.

The Loose Women panellist, 31, headed to the seaside town with fiancé Joe Swash and their youngest son, Rex.

Documenting the staycation on the Cornish coast, Stacey shared a series of snaps as the trio relaxed over the weekend.

During the trip, the star posted a snap of herself as she enjoyed the beach in a flattering nude swimsuit.

At one point, Stacey posed by a waterfall as she placed her hand over her growing bump.

The singer, who recently revealed her baby’s gender, added: “Took baby girl up to see the waterfall.”

Furthermore, Stacey also shared a string of photos of two-year-old Rex playing in the sand.

Following the beach visit, the group headed to the local harbour for a spot of sightseeing.

The family spent the rest of the day tucking into fish and chips, before heading back to their accommodation.

Stacey captioned her post: “Time to say goodbye to this little treasure island and wake these boys up before the tide does.

“Also baby pickle is HUNGRY.”

As well as Rex, Stacey is also a proud mum to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine.

Stacey and Joe announce their baby’s gender

Meanwhile, the relaxing stay follows shortly after Stacey and Joe revealed their unborn baby’s gender.

The couple already have four sons between them, and were thrilled to discover that they’re having a daughter.

They confirmed the heartwarming news last week.

Alongside a snap of her sons, Stacey wrote: “Baby Girl. I can not believe I’m writing this. We are growing a little baby girl.

“To our darling boys, you are the best big brothers anyone could wish for and your little sister is the luckiest girl in the world to have you all by her side.”

Furthermore, the star shared: “I honestly have no words… Mummy Daddy and ALL of your big brothers can not wait to meet you little one… We love you so so much already darling girl.”

Stacey has openly documented her pregnancy journey since sharing the news in June.

Sadly, she suffered devastating miscarriages in the couple’s attempts to get pregnant.

In her announcement post, Stacey explained: “Yesterday we went to check what was going on. And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat in my tummy. We honestly couldn’t believe it.”

