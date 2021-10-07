Stacey Solomon gives baby update with Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon shares update on baby daughter and says she ‘doesn’t have a name yet’

Stacey welcomed her baby girl on October 4

By Rebecca Carter

Stacey Solomon has given fans an update on her baby daughter and said she still doesn’t have a name.

The Loose Women star welcomed her fourth child – her second baby with fiancé Joe Swash – on October 4, which is also her birthday.

On Thursday, Stacey posted a snap of herself and her little girl cuddling in bed as she updated her fans.

Stacey Solomon with her baby daughter
Stacey updated fans on her baby daughter (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon baby update

Alongside the photo posted to her Instagram Stories, Stacey said: “We haven’t slept in a while but we are resting here having cuddles.

“I’m hoping my milk comes in today. Your messages are getting me through the night feeds. Love you.

“We still don’t have a name for her yet but she’s just so amazing.”

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon smile on the red carpet
Joe and Stacey recently welcomed their second baby together (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

She added: “This bubble is so surreal. I’m going to change my pyjamas today.

“I’ve become a bit sentimental to them and I’m worried she might not like fresh ones.”

Meanwhile, it comes after bookies predicted what Stacey and Joe will name their daughter following her birth.

According to BonusCodeBets, the top favourites were Lily and Isla.

Fiona and Olivia were also contenders thrown into the mix.

Stacey Solomon Arriving At Global Studios To Promote Her New Book 'Happily Imperfect' On Heart Radio
Stacey said they still haven’t named their daughter just yet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On Tuesday, Stacey announced she had welcomed her baby girl at home.

She said on Instagram alongside pictures of the family doting on the newborn: “She’s here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday.

“Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine.

“Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months.

“Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…”

Stacey and Joe already have their son Rex, two.

Meanwhile, Stacey has sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships.

Joe has his son Harry, 14, from a past relationship.

