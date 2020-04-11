Stacey Solomon shares mental health advice amid coronavirus lockdown

Television personality Stacey Solomon has shared some invaluable advice on how to look after your mental health during lockdown.

The Loose Women star, 30, shared an empowering quote to her some 3.1 million followers on Instagram.

Posted to her Instagram Stories, the quote read: "It's Saturday! So take your phone, put it away, have yourself a beautiful day."

She then added her own advice: "Good morning everyone. Last Saturday I put my phone in a drawer for the day, turned off the news and it was so good for my mental health, so I'm going to do the same today.

Stacey with partner Joe Swash (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Looking after your mental health during lockdown

"Tag a friend who needs a day away from social media and the news… I nominate @mrshinchhome, we FaceTime every day and I know you could do with the day away. Sending you all loads and loads of love."

Put it away, have yourself a beautiful day

Stacey and her partner Joe Swash are currently on lockdown with their son Rex, Stacey's sons Leighton and Zachary, and Joe's son Harry.

Joe, who won this year's Dancing On Ice, recently told Mirror Online that he believes he may have already suffered coronavirus.

He told the tabloid: "In the final week of the competition I was really ill, I had a bad ear, I was being sick quite a lot, I had a fever.

"I think I may have had corona in the last week of Dancing On Ice."

Thanking key workers

And despite Stacey's phone-free advice, the pair have already shared plenty of quarantine updates across social media.

On Friday, Stacey shared snaps of her enjoying paddling pool time in her garden with baby Rex.

Her post's caption includes this shout out to her key worker fans: "Thinking always of all of those unable to be locked down at home with their families because they're fighting for us to survive. You'll never know how grateful we are to have you in the world. Thank g-d for you. Our Heroes.

Stacey Solomon with her Loose Women costars (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

"We will be clapping tonight and always."

Meanwhile Joe shared an adorable picture to his Stories. Posting to his some 1.4 million followers, he shared a picture of little Rex eating dessert.

