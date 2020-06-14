Stacey Solomon scared to reveal results of home dye job after revealing grey roots

Telly fave Stacey Solomon admitted to fans she was nervous about a hair fail after touching up her roots.

Stacey shared the steps she took to dye her greys on Instagram earlier today (Sunday June 14).

The Loose Women star, 30, revealed she had resorted to using a box dye following months of lockdown restrictions.

"I just couldn’t go any longer with the roots," she explained on Instagram Stories.

Stacey Solomon didn't want to take her towel off! (Credit: Instagram @staceysolomon)

"I can't tell if it's a disaster yet, I'll let you know once I've dried it."

Stacey went on to explain: "Now I'm nervous to take my towel off."

I’m slightly embarrassed of this picture but it's the truth. 30 and in the grey club.

However, her hairdressing at home looked to have been a success - especially after Stacey shared a 'before' pic.

"Okay here we go," she began in the separate post showing the top of her head.

She was unsure about revealing her greys (Credit: Instagram @staceysolomon)

"I’m slightly embarrassed of this picture but it's the truth. 30 and in the grey club."

Stacey then showed off her hair transformation in an 'after' image.

And the mum-of-three was clearly pleased with the results.

Hair transformation

"It's soooo much better... it hasn't covered ALL of my greys but most of them are gone," she reflected.

"I followed the instructions on the box exactly. I'm so relieved and actually really pleased with the result.”

Nonetheless, despite her handiwork, Stacey admitted she looked forward to leaving her hair in the hand of professionals in future.

She added: "I still can't wait to get it done properly though."

Stacey after dyeing her hair (Credit: Instagram @staceysolomon)

Despite the coronavirus pandemic interrupting TV filming schedules, Stacey and her man Joe Swash have proved popular recent additions to Celebrity Gogglebox.

The couple, parents to son Rex, have endeared themselves to fans of the Channel 4 show with their good-natured bickering.

On Friday viewers were tickled by their squabbling over the details of their domestic life together.

Complaining about their kitchen, Joe said: "Honestly I hate labels. You put labels on everything, there’s labels on the plates, on the cups...

"I’m not gonna live my life by your labels. It's like living live with a dictator!

"Everything’s got a place, everything’s got to go somewhere."

But Stacey fired back: "I’m hardly Stalin! I just want you to put the meat in the right drawer!"

And just over a week ago a cheeky sex confession from Joe also had both Stacey and those watching at home in hysterics.

