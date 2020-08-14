Stacey Solomon says she wants to foster children with partner Joe Swash.

The mum-of-three, 30, opened up about their future plans on Friday’s episode of Loose Women.

Stacey revealed her plans during a debate on the ITV show’s panel.

The ladies were discussing whether they would let a stranger stay in their home.

What has Stacey Solomon said about fostering?

Stacey revealed their future plans on Friday’s Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

The debate was in response to Gary Lineker saying he will open his home up to refugees.

Stacey explained that she and Joe would like to foster children once their biological children are adults.

She also said that Joe’s mum is a foster mum and that she is “brilliant” at the role.

She said: “We both have had the discussion about when our children go off and leave the home that that is something that we would absolutely look into.

“You have to look into your own circumstances and what can you offer.”

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

The panel discussed whether they’d have strangers live in their home (Credit: ITV)

This isn’t the first time Stacey has discussed fostering.

Last year she admitted she doesn’t enjoy being pregnant but would be open to fostering in the future.

Speaking to Hello magazine, she said: “I have days where I think getting pregnant is the best thing we’ve ever done and then I have moments where I think I’m ruining the lovely dynamic I have with my boys.

“I don’t know if I could go through pregnancy again. If I could I would have an entire pack of children, and I’d adopt and I’d love to foster, too.

“But right now we’re just happy and feel so, so privileged to be in this position.”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash began dating in 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey and Joe have been together since 2016 and they share a son, Rex, who is 15 months old.

She has two additional sons, Zachary, 12, and Leighton, 8 from previous partners.

Joe has another son, Harry, 13, from a previous relationship.

Despite Stacey saying she doesn’t like being pregnant, rumours have been rife recently that she’s expecting.

She also said on Loose Women that she and Joe aren’t sure if they’ve finished extending their family.

She said regarding contraception: “I’s not a conversation I’ve had with Joe because neither of us know if we have finished extending our family or not,” Stacey replied.

“But in a few years we would definitely have that conversation if we decided we didn’t want more children.

“Though I don’t think either of us would expect that, or for me to have my tubes tied.

“We would have to look at our other options.”

“I personally would argue my case for not going on the contraceptive pill for a long time because that is not something I want to do… The only thing left would be a coil with no hormones.”

