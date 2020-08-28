Stacey Solomon has revealed she’s been struggling with her body confidence for the “last few months”.

In an honest post on Instagram, an “emotional” Stacey revealed she’s lost weight and it’s left her with excess skin.

This resulted in the star not being very nice to herself, she said.

Earlier this week, the Loose Women favourite kicked off a new body confidence campaign on social media.

Stacey Solomon has revealed she’s been struggling with her body confidence (Credit: Splash News)

She shared a picture of her stretch marks and said they “sparkle like glitter”.

And, she said, seeing the pictures her followers had been posting had made her feel “incredibly emotional”.

“Emotional” Stacey Solomon on her lack of body confidence

Stacey revealed: “I have lost my confidence with my body a bit in the last few months which isn’t like me.

“I think it’s because I’ve lost a bit of weight but I’ve gained a bit of extra skin,” she said.

Taking to her grid, Stacey explained that she “missed” being nice to herself.

She said: “I Love My Body. It is changing all of the time so it takes some getting used to now and again…

Writing underneath a picture of herself and youngest son Rex, in which share bared her tummy, Stacey added: “But thank goodness it does change because if it didn’t I wouldn’t have that smile to wake up to every morning or those big brothers of his either…

“Seeing all of your body confidence posts yesterday and today just reminded me of how much I miss being nice to myself,” she continued.

“I’ve lost weight recently for some reason and I didn’t lose my skin with it, so I’ve not been very nice to myself about it which isn’t like me at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Aug 27, 2020 at 11:37am PDT

“Your posts have reminded me that I am beautiful and every BODY is different and that’s what makes them special.

“You are the only you and that is perfect IMO. Cellulite is pretty, stretch marks are glitter, extra skin extra so it’s got to be good right? Feel like I’ve got a special offer on skin,” she laughed.

Stacey concluded her post by telling her followers: “Be nice to yourself. Because that’s what you deserve.”

Stacey’s famous friends rally round

The mum-of-three’s friends quickly rallied round.

Cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch was one of the first to comment.

She said: “Just Beautiful. I dream to have the confidence to do this one day. Sending you a big hug bub.”

Nadia Sawalha also commented on the post.

She said: “Oh sweetie you are sooooo beautiful!”

Others thanked Stacey for her honesty.

“My hero”

“Post children and lockdown, weight gained and I’ve been really mean to myself – really needed to hear this today!” said one.

Another branded Stacey “inspirational” and added: “You are so amazing!!!!! Literally my hero.”

