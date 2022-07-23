Stacey Solomon reveals glam wedding hair transformation ahead of big day

Stacey Solomon has revealed her stunning wedding hair transformation as she gets ready to marry fiancé Joe Swash.

The pair will wed this weekend in a small, intimate ceremony at home at Pickle Cottage.

Over previous weeks, Loose Women panellist Stacey has kept her hair quite literally ‘under wraps’ as she told fans her hair would be changing for her big day.

Stacey Solomon will wed Joe Swash in an intimate home wedding. (Credit: Cover Images)

What does Stacey Solomon’s wedding hair look like?

The bride-to-be finally revealed her new hair do, after teasing fans with pictures of her hair wrapped up just a week ago.

In the snap to her 5.3 million Instagram followers, the star wrote: “Wedding hair done… It feels so so lovely to be blonde again.”

She added: “For some reason I just wanted to be back to me and my (not so natural but natural) for our special day. As much as I love changing to fun bright colours I didn’t want anything crazy for the wedding and just want to feel as me as possible.”

The star has been looking after her hair with wraps and masks after previously claiming she resembled Eminem in 8 Mile.

However, as she showed off her tumbling golden locks there was no doubt her wedding-ready hair is stunning. She added to her Instagram post: “I love it so much. It was a process but it was sooo WORTH IT.”

Fans have been quick to praise the hair reveal, including best pal Mrs. Hinch who commented: “Absolutely gorgeous girlie.”

Another fan commented: “Omg wow it looks amazing.”

“…and SHE’S BACK!!! So beautiful Stacey!” said another.

“Oh my gosh this looks absolutley stunning and can’t believe you did this at home yourself,” commented a third.

A fourth complimented the colour, writing: “I absolutely love that colour, it suits you wayyyyy better.”

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon will marry this weekend. (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey and Joe will tie the knot at home at Pickle Cottage

The loved-up couple are set to tie the knot this weekend, with Stacey believed to be walking up the aisle on Sunday (July 24).

The wedding date was accidentally revealed by husband-to-be Joe when he appeared on Loose Women. During an episode of the ITV daytime show, in which he featured as a guest, Eamonn Holmes asked him: “Can you say when it’s happening your wedding?”

Joe replied: “Stacey are we allowed to say? I never know.” He then added: “The date is the last Sunday in July.”

Stacey also confirmed the date when she gave fans a sneak peek of her incredible home wedding decor on Instagram. She also revealed a stunning Greek-inspired pergola and garden set for their wedding breakfast.

In previous interviews she also revealed that all four sons – including stepson Harry – will be page boys and will walk her down the aisle with her dad.

All members of the Swash-Solomon household are involved too as dogs Peanut and Teddy will be wearing suits and ties too!

