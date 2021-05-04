Stacey Solomon has revealed her fears that burglars will target her new house.

The Loose Women panellist, 31, took to Instagram to open up about her worries.

Stacey opened up to her fans (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Stacey Solomon say about her new house?

On Stacey’s Instagram Stories, she recorded a video while getting her hair done.

She asked fans for questions, and one asked if they could see a floor plan of her new £1.3million Essex Cottage, affectionately nicknamed by Stacey, ‘Pickle Cottage’.

It was then she revealed her fears.

“So many of you have asked me this one,” she said in the video.

“I would love to do a full house tour from the front door all the way through and put floor plans up but I’m scared it’s a burglar’s dream.

“Am I being paranoid or is it a burglar’s dream to show the floor plans and layout? Not that I have anything to rob.”

Stacey revealed her fears (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Floor plans worry her ‘a lot’

When 23 per cent voted that ‘it wouldn’t matter’ one follower wrote in reply: “Don’t listen to the 23 per cent, they’re burglars.”

This reduced Stacey to fits of laughter, and she said: “Your messages kill me.

“I’m so glad you all think the same!!!

“Sometimes you feel like people think you’re being secretive but walk-throughs and floor plans worry me A LOT!”

What else has Stacey worried about?

It’s not the first time Stacey has worried about showing off her new family home.

Back in March, Stacey shared glimpses of the house she shares with fiancé Joe Swash and their children.

But she worried that she was showing off.

“I’ll stop bombarding you, I promise,” she demured.

“Don’t want to look like I’m a massive show-off or make anyone feel rubbish or anything… I’m just sooo excited.”