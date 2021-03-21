Stacey Solomon is just months away from the wedding of her dreams.

The Loose Women star, 31, is tying the knot with her long-term love Joe Swash, 39, this July.

She admitted she’s fantasised about her big day since she was a young girl, but it may turn out a bit different due to the pandemic.

However, she’s luckily already found a venue and is even looking for dresses.

What are Stacey and Joe’s wedding plans?

Speaking to Notebook, Stacey says she’s only able to do wedding dress consultations via video calls at this point.

The mum of three explained: “We’ve found the photographer, the venue and the food comes with the venue. I’ve started having online consultations for a dress and I’m sending the boys’ measurements for suits.

“If I don’t start now and get into the swing, I don’t know if I’ll be able to keep up.”

She said her wedding dress advisor has been fantastic so far, and predicts she’ll end up choosing a dress style she’d never even considered before.

And Stacey joked at this rate she may not even be able to try on her dress until the wedding day itself.

“I’ve sent some ideas but the lady recommended trying different stuff on. She said: ‘The things you think will suit you will end up being the things you hate.’ She took my measurements and said when she sees me she’ll pull a lot of stuff out then I’ll decide on the shape and the style.”

Stacey Solomon: Can the wedding still go ahead?

Keeping her fingers crossed that the wedding will go ahead once lockdown is lifted, Stacey admitted she will have to postpone other elements.

She said a hen do is unlikely to be on the cards.

And that she and Joe will postpone their honeymoon until next year at the earliest.

But despite the restrictions, she and Joe can’t wait to celebrate with their loved ones.

Stacey said given the difficult past year for everyone, she just wants a special day with all her family and friends.

She’s got a new home too!

Meanwhile, Stacey just revealed she and Joe are homeowners to a beautiful new countryside house.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Stacey shared glimpses of a stunning country home.

With Tudor beams and a huge garden, it looks just idyllic.

On her Instagram Stories, she explained: “We thought it was too good to be true and have not wanted to say anything just in case it didn’t happen…

“Today we got confirmation that everything could go ahead and it was actually going to happen…I think we just thought for so long that something would go wrong so today just didn’t feel real…”

And the home is even called Pickle Cottage.

Pickle is her favourite nickname for her sons – talk about a sign!

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.