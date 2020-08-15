Stacey Solomon has revealed her date night with Joe Swash didn’t go exactly as planned.

The Loose Women star, and TV presenter Joe spent Friday (August 14) evening at a socially-distanced film.

Their boy Rex also joined them in front of the big screen, which they watched from their car.

Stacey was overjoyed with her surprise outing but Joe’s tactics for bagging the best view didn’t come off.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have been together since 2015 (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

She explained to fans that despite arriving in plenty of time they were unable to position themselves at the front.

Sharing a snap on Instagram, Stacey nonetheless gushed that the idea was “the sweetest thought”.

Joe wanted to get here two hours early so we got a space at the front.

“Stranded At The Drive In,” she captioned a selfie of the three of them.

It showed them remaining in an almost empty car park, presumably after the film had ended.

A ‘lovely surprise’ for Stacey Solomon

Stacey continued: “Date night with the pickles… Such a lovely surprise.

“Joe wanted to get here two hours early so we got a space at the front.

“But the height of his car means we have to park at the back.”

Adding a laughing emoji, Stacey added: “I do love you bubs to the moon and stars and back again. It’s the sweetest thought.”

She also revealed they had enjoyed some typical cinema fare to complete the experience.

“Big pickle getting the hotdogs in.”

Stacey signed off with best wishes to her followers: “Hope you’re all OK tonight. Love you lots.”

One fan commented back: “I love that you ask if we are OK Stacey Solomon. Just shows the truly beautiful and caring person you are.”

Others shared their own recent drive in experiences and how impressed they were with Rex being there.

“Rex is so chilled,” someone else wrote.

“If I woke my baby girl up she would give me hell until she went back to bed.”

And another person cooed: “Rex’s little face!”

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon welcomed Rex last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Only yesterday Stacey teased further additions to their family, which includes their three children from previous relationships.

She said during Friday’s Loose Women that they would like to foster children once their biological children are adults.

You have to look into your own circumstances and what can you offer.

“We both have had the discussion about when our children go off and leave the home that that is something that we would absolutely look into,” Stacey said.

“You have to look into your own circumstances and what can you offer.”

