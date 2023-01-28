Stacey Solomon shares a lot with her fans and regularly gives them peeks at her life.

But one thing she doesn’t say much about are the fathers of her older boys – Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10.

The Loose Women star, 33, was just 18 when she had Zach with her then boyfriend Dean Cox.

They later split and she went on to have a relationship with Aaron Barham, and they had Leighton in 2012.

Stacey Solomon on keeping quiet about her sons’ dads

However, the TV star told You magazine two years ago that she doesn’t share much about Dean and Aaron.

“I don’t speak much about their dads because I don’t think it’s right for [the children] to read it,” she explained at the time.

Stacey also opened up in the interview about how she worried about being financially stable when she was a young mum.

X Factor audition changed things for Stacey

Her audition on The X Factor in 2009 changed everything – but she revealed it almost never happened.

She told the mag she was the last person in the room and that she was sat with Zach and had baby sick on her shoe.

The producer warned her that they might not get to her as it had been such a long day for everyone, but Stacey managed to get them to see her.

“The lady in charge had had a child at a really young age and she made them stay,” she revealed.

“I’m eternally grateful to her.”

Stacey went on to have a massive showbiz career, with TV shows like Loose Women, The Jump and I’m A Celebrity under her belt.

Last year she tied the knot with her beau Joe Swash and they share son Rex, three, and daughter Rose, one, with another “pickle” on the way very soon.

Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon is on BBC Two at 11am on Saturday January 28.

