Stacey Solomon on health worry and fear she could ‘die at any point’

The star was a teenager when she had her first child

By Julia Hunt
Pregnant Stacey Solomon once told how starting a family left her fearing she could “die at any point”.

The Loose Women star – who is heavily pregnant with her fifth child – said she felt “invincible” before she became a mum to son Zach at 18.

But things changed as soon as she had given birth and she started worrying about what might happen.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash smiling
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon felt ‘vulnerable’ after having baby

She told You magazine in 2021: “When I had Zachary I was still a kid, I felt like I could do anything and I was invincible. All of that went away immediately when I gave birth.

“I felt vulnerable, like I could die at any point.”

Loose Women star Stacey, 33, said that played a big role in the anxiety that has stayed with her.

I felt vulnerable, like I could die at any point.

But the TV star said the positive side of that is that she is “really vigilant” about her health and makes sure she gets things checked out.

Stacey Solomon talking during This Morning interview
The star is already a mum of four (Credit: ITV)

How many kids do the couple have?

As well as 14-year-old Zachary, Stacey is mum to 10-year-old son Leighton, who is also from a previous relationship.

She and her husband Joe Swash have three-year-old son Rex and one-year old daughter Rose together.

Pregnant Stacey Solomon awaiting fifth baby

Just after Christmas, the thrilled couple announced that they had another bundle of joy on the way, telling their fans that it was a big surprise.

“So grateful and cannot believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way…” Stacey wrote on Instagram, alongside a sweet clip of her holding up a pregnancy test.

“A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub.”

They later confirmed that Stacey was pretty far along, and her new baby girl is thought to be due any day now.

Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon is on BBC Two at 11am on Saturday (January 28).

Stacey Solomon Talks Her Shock Pregnancy Announcement & How She's Preparing For Baby #5! Lorraine

