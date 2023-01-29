Stacey Solomon pleads with fans ‘not to judge’ as baby girl due any day

Stacey Solomon has taken to social media to issue a plea to her 5.5 million followers.

Taking to her Instagram reels, the 33-year-old revealed the prep she had done for her new arrival.

Stacey, who is nine months pregnant with her fifth child, is getting her house ready for her new baby girl.

The Loose Women star was quick to show off her neatly organised cupboards, but urged fans ‘not to judge’ her as one drawer contained a controversial item.

Stacey asked her fans not to judge her for using dummies (Credit: Instagram – staceysolomon)

Gesturing to her sanitary towels, booby pads and nipple cream, Stacey then added she had a ‘dummy drawer’.

“Yes, I use dummies after a couple of weeks if the babies like them,” she said, before adding: “Don’t judge,” alongside a white heart.

Some experts believe dummies can affect teeth placement, in addition to some little ones becoming over dependent on them.

Stacey is no stranger to pregnancy, but she has admitted she has found the last few weeks heavy-going.

Stacey is expecting her fifth child (Credit: Cover Images)

When is Stacey’s due date?

“I feel like so gross at the minute, you know I’m just at that stage where I like actually can’t breathe,” she said on a recent Instagram story.

“I’m like… and I’m so massive. Oh my god look at my clothes, my poor pyjamas don’t fit me. I’m in a crop top at the minute.”

“I just feel like a sloth, like an absolute sloth right now,” Stacey continued. “I want to just roll everywhere – I don’t want to walk anymore, I just want to teddy bear roll.”

Stacey’s children react to baby news

However, Stacey’s brood of pickles are all excited to welcome their brand new baby sister.

“So excited to share with you that we are going to be saying hello to another darling daughter soon. Sisters,” she wrote in another post.

“The boys are so excited. And the thought of Rose having a little sister as well as all of her amazing big brothers has filled our hearts.

“I have the most incredible sisters in the world. They are my everything. I’m so excited for the boys, Rose and our newest little girl…”

