Stacey Solomon shares family photo with Joe Swash and kids after his DOI win

TV's Stacey Solomon has paid tribute to Joe Swash following his Dancing On Ice triumph.

Joe was crowned the winner of the series on Sunday night (March 8) alongside his pro partner Alex Murphy after beating runner-up Perri Kiely and pro Vanessa Bauer.

Earlier this week, Stacey shared a family photo to Instagram with Joe, her sons Zachary and Leighton, his son Harry and their little boy Rex.

In the adorable photo, Joe's 12-year-old son Harry is seen holding his Dancing On Ice trophy.

Stacey captioned the post: "Bunnndddllleeee.... We finally have him back. We’ve missed you sooooo much but it was ALL worth it...

"Me and all of our boys are so proud of you and so lucky to have a role model in our lives to show us that if you give something you care about absolutely EVERYTHING you’ve got and work as hard as you can you can achieve the impossible...

"It certainly felt impossible when you started can’t wait to actually wake up with you every morning... We love you to the moon and back.

Joe won the show with Alex (Credit: ITV)

"Thank you all he couldn’t have done it without you, love you." (Sic)

Stacey was left shocked when Joe was announced as the winner on Sunday night.

Sitting in the audience, the Loose Women presenter hugged their baby boy Rex as her jaw dropped to the floor.

Following the show, Stacey wrote on Twitter: "Firstly, EVERYONE in the final tonight was AMAZING & deserved that trophy. Secondly, Joe we‘re all so immensely proud of you."

"To anyone who voted, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. He put his heart & soul into DOI & has LOVED every minute. It meant the world to him. So thank you."

Joe was over the moon to have won (Credit: ITV)

She added on her Instagram Stories: "I really wanna say thank you by the way, not just to people who have voted just thank you to anyone who has ever been nice, kind and supported someone and built them up, you have no idea what difference that makes to somebody."

"I still can’t believe it," Stacey continued. "EVERYONE in that final deserved to win so it’s hard to believe Joe done it.

'I'm gonna be one of them dads at Christmas, chucking out some Bolero moves!'@realjoeswash will return to the ice... after he's let his skates air out! ⛸ pic.twitter.com/4GEKmA9f59 — This Morning (@thismorning) March 9, 2020

"We are so proud and happy for him, we love you to the moon back @realjoeswashy."

On Monday's This Morning, Joe said: "It's been the craziest journey, it's been so long, I think we've been doing it since September.

"I can remember spending days and days just trying to push off straight, it's all a bit surreal to be honest."

