Stacey Solomon has made a confession to fans after attending her son Rex’s fourth birthday party.

The mum-of-five, 33, marked her youngest son’s big day by hiring out a trampoline park.

But once all the fun was over, Stacey opened up to fans about her ‘obsession’ with rigorous pelvic floor exercises.

Stacey Solomon admits she does pelvic floor exercises ‘all the time’ (Credit: Instagram/ @staceysolomon)

Stacey admitted she had a ‘fear of wetting herself’ following the birth of her eldest son Zachary, now 15.

As a result, she began doing regular pelvic floor clenches – and still does them daily.

Stacey Solomon admits: ‘I’m doing them now’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey told her army of fans: “Loads of you are asking, ‘Stacey, how are you jumping on those trampolines and not wetting yourself?’

“I’ll be honest, I’m a bit of a freak about those pelvic floor exercises. I do them all the time.

“I got so scared after I had Zach when I was 19 that I was just going to wet myself everywhere.

“I got a bit obsessed with just doing it all the time and do it all the time now. Like if I’m on the school run, if I’m in the car, if I’m at work having a conversation.

“I’m doing it right now. Like, I’m just sucking those in…!”

Stacey and Joe have six kids between them (Credit: Instagram/ @staceysolomon)

Stacey and her husband Joe Swash, 41, welcomed their youngest child, Belle, in February.

The couple have three children together, while Stacey is also mum to Zachary and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships.

Joe also has a teenage son from a previous relationship.

In honour of Rex’s birthday, the couple hired out a trampoline park close to their home in Essex.

But although her pelvic floor exercises helped prevent any accidents, Stacey did admit it totally wore her out.

“I’m exhausted!” she said. “I haven’t had a class party in so long.

The star is filming a new series of Sort Your Life Out (Credit: BBC)

“I only did it once or twice for the big boys when they were really little so yes, that was actual craziness! Thirty four-year-olds running all over the place!”

Back to work

But there was no time to rest. Stacey was up and at ’em the next morning, filming for the new series of BBC’s Sort Your Life Out.

It is one of Stacey’s first big jobs since welcoming daughter Belle into the world three months ago. The devoted mum has, however, admitted it is a struggle leaving her family to film.

Sharing a sweet snap of Belle sleeping peacefully, Stacey said on Sunday morning: “I love my job so much.

Stacey would rather be in bed cuddling Belle (Credit: Instagram/ @staceysolomon)

“And I’m ridiculously excited to start a whole new series of Sort Your Life Out today but OH MY GOSH I really bloody want to be Belle right now!”

Seeing off any potential ‘mum-shamers’, she then added: “She doesn’t sleep in our bed, she sleeps safely in her Next To Me (cot).

“This is morning time cuddles position.”

