Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to reveal she forgot her fiancé Joe Swash’s 39th birthday today (January 20).

The Loose Women panellist, 31, openly admitted to forgetting the celebration and was even forced to panic buy her gifts online.

As she filmed her fiancé in their Essex home yesterday, Stacey blamed lockdown for the almighty mishap.

What did Stacey Solomon say on Instagram?

In the clip, Joe appeared excited as he spoke about his upcoming 39th celebrations.

Meanwhile, Stacey told fans: “Omg biggest bombshell ever. This lockdown has made me lose track of everything.

“I completely forgot it’s Joe’s birthday tomorrow.

“I’ve instantly muted him from my stories and I’m on Amazon Prime as we speak.”

However, the star soon sprung into action as she made a last-minute card with son Rex.

She also waited up for a package of birthday decorations, including balloons, a banner and party hats.

In addition, she said: “He’s gone to bed so I opened the same-day delivery birthday haul and quite frankly I’m panicking.

“Oh wow, I’m in trouble tomorrow.”

Furthermore, she promised to bake Joe a cake.

Stacey continued: “I’ll attempt a cake later and hopefully I can make it look like I didn’t forget.”

Stacey hits back at trolls

Meanwhile, last week, Stacey was forced to address fans after a troll criticised her for having three sons with different dads.

As well as one-year-old son Rex with Joe, Stacey is also a proud mum to Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight.

The user initially said: “It must be very sad having three different dads for your boys. Always apart.

“Oh well, I suppose you’re happy about it.”

However, the comment didn’t go unnoticed by Stacey.

She replied: “Woah there Wilma! It’s far too early for that kind of judgement.

“Of course, I’m happy about it. They’re the best thing that ever happened to me, no matter how they happened to me.”

Since then, Ulrika Jonsson has reached out to Stace for support.

Ulrika, who has four children with four different men, said: “We chose to take responsibility, to carry these creations in our own arms, sometimes with the assistance of others, sometimes on our own.

“I fail to see the issue with that. My children see themselves as whole siblings and are better adjusted than many other children I know.”

