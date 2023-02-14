Holly Willoughby shares sweet link to Stacey Solomon’s new baby as her name explained

Stacey Solomon recently announced the name of her baby daughter and Holly Willoughby shares a special link to it.

Stacey took to Instagram yesterday (February 13) to share her daughter’s name and reveal the adorable meaning behind it.

But not only does her baby girl’s name offer a sweet connection to her sister, Rose, it’s also the same name as Holly’s daughter.

TV favourite Stacey Solomon revealed the meaning behind her daughter Belle’s name (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon baby name

Stacey gave birth to her fifth child last week and revealed the beautiful name of her baby girl on Monday.

The Loose Women star decided to name her baby Belle and explained her own reason for choosing the name in an Instagram post.

She revealed that she named her daughter Belle after the ‘bluebells that are about to bloom’ and to give her a special connection to her sister, Rose.

Stacey wrote: “Belle. Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate, baby girl. Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world…

“And a little special connection to your Rose. To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always.”

Holly Willoughby’s daughter shares the same name as Stacey Solomon’s baby girl, Belle (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby, among other friends and fans, commented on the baby girl’s name under the post.

She wrote: “Awww beautiful.”

Holly’s daughter, Belle, was born in 2011 and is now 11 years old.

However, while Stacey named her daughter after the flower, Holly named hers after the Disney princess.

During a trip to Disneyland, Holly was asked which Disney character she identified with.

The Dancing On Ice host revealed: “I’m going to have to choose Belle because she’s got real ‘girl power’ and my daughter’s called Belle.

“I named my daughter after my favourite Disney princess. I think that sort of says it all.”

What does the name Belle mean?

The name Belle is of French origin meaning “beautiful”.

According to a variety of websites, it could also mean “fair” and “lovely one”.

