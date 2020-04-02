Stacey Solomon reported to Advertising Standards Authority over 'misleading' social media ads

Fans of presenter Stacey Solomon have reportedly complained about 'misleading' adverts the star is alleged to have posted on social media.

The Loose Women favourite, 30, is reported to have been the subject of complaints made to the Advertising Standards Authority.

The Advertising Standards Authority received nine complaints about Stacey Solomon's Instagram posts (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Loose Women's Saira Khan shows off amazing weight loss ahead of 50th birthday

The body told the Mirror it received nine complaints about the mum of three. The complaints related to posts she shared on Instagram that had not been "clearly labelled" as adverts.

Nine complaints about Stacey's Insta posts

It said three brands featured in ads on Stacey's Instagram Stories.

One was a Micha Lounge tracksuit and another was Shabby2Chic Boutique washing machine soap. The third was baby food making product Infantino Squeeze Station.

Stacey is isolating in the coronavirus lockdown with her partner, Joe Swash (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

The authority said: "We received nine complaints from members of the public challenging whether three posts on Stacey Solomon's Instagram Story were obviously identifiable as ads.

"We contacted Stacey who told us that the ads were no longer online as the Instagram stories had expired, but that they would ensure future posts would be clearly labelled as ads."

On Instagram Stories

ED! had contacted Stacey's reps for comment.

The star is currently isolating at home with her partner, Dancing On Ice winner Joe Swash, and her three children.

Ahead of the lockdown, Stacey joked she would not be shaving her legs for the course of the pandemic.

We received nine complaints from members of the public.

It seems Joe had no issue with the decision - to the point where the quarantine could actually deliver a new addition to their family.

Stacey, who welcomed her first child, baby Rex, with Joe last year, said recently that her partner was trying to get her pregnant again.

Read more: Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 cast – meet this year's famous contestants

Taking to her Instagram Stories to post about Joe's cleaning efforts, the former X Factor star said: "He's trying to get me pregnant again.

"He's trying to distract me by moaning about my plastic plant hanging from the oven."

She also shared a clip of Joe cleaning their windows and joked, "This is how we got pregnant last time!". Etta James' I Just Want To Make Love To You played over the video, in which Stacey told fans: "Maybe it's the lockdown but I'm pretty sure he's never looked sexier."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.