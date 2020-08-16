Stacey Solomon is overjoyed to have received good news about her book.

The Loose Women star, 30, told fans this afternoon (Sunday, August 16) her hope of writing a new book will go ahead.

Earlier this week, the star admitted to feeling overwhelmed after meeting with publishers.

She told fans she wanted to make the most of her crafting, home organisation and snacking skills as an author.

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon will begin work on her second book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But it seems she was a bundle of nerves for that discussion about a possible book deal.

Stacey said at the time on Instagram: “I’ve run off to the woods. I have a meeting with publishers today about writing a book.

So excited and a bit emotional.

“It will be about all things organising, crafting and snacking. I’m so so so nervous, I have come into the woods to do it and Joe is looking after the pickles.”

She later updated followers by telling them she ‘couldn’t stop crying’.

Well done Stacey! (Credit: Instagram Story @staceysolomon)

“Oh my gosh, I have come off of the call and I have never felt so overwhelmed with your messages,” Stacey continued.

“I’m staying in the woods until I stop crying. Honestly, knowing that you all have my back and are wishing me and our family the best in life is just a feeling I can’t describe.”

She added: “I can’t wait to see what’s next and share it all with you.”

Big update from Stacey Solomon

Just a few days on and Stacey now has the update she was dreaming of – and was incredibly moved yet again.

In today’s Insta Story, she posted a snap of herself looking overjoyed, being kissed on the head by her man Joe Swash and holding flowers.

Stacey explained: “These just came to the door… Turns out the book meeting went well.”

Making use of a crying emoji, she continued: “[The publishers] have said they would love to publish my book.

“So excited and a bit emotional.

“If it wasn’t for you giving me the confidence to even dream it, this wouldn’t be possible so thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Stacey concluded by indicating she’d been getting to work on the book right away.

“Better get my scrap books out,” she added.

Stacey Solomon is clearly over the moon with her book news (Credit: Instagram Story @staceysolomon)

And in her next Story installment, Stacey revealed her hands were shaking too much to create a video montage with the flowers!

Congratulations Stacey!

Stacey’s first book – Happily Imperfect – was published in 2019 and was a Sunday Times bestseller.

