Stacey Solomon leaves celebrity pals gushing as she debuts incredible pink utility room

TV's Stacey Solomon has revealed her nerves as she proudly showed off her new pink utility room.

The 30-year-old Loose Women panelist unveiled her new laundry room on Instagram yesterday (July 15).

Despite appearing happier than ever as she posed on the tiled floor, Stacey admitted the big reveal wasn't without some worry.

Showing off the room, Stacey wrote: "So here she is 🌸 The pink room. Hopefully now I’ll actually do my washing 😂 why am I nervous? 😂.

"I’ve Finally got some pink in our house full of boys... I know it’s not to everyone’s taste 😂 But I love it and I’m so proud of it and I had so much fun doing it - if youre not having fun then whats it all for?

"Anyway I’m going to switch my phone off because I’m nervous for some reason 😂 I think because I did it all it feels more personal if that makes any sense 😂 .

"Hope you’re all ok this evening... lots and lots of love 💕."

Stacey documented the process on Instagram Story (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

The Loose Women panelist has spent hours putting together the pink room (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

She shared a before snap of the laundry room (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Plenty of praise

However, Stacey had little to worry over as her celebrity pals rushed to compliment her handy work.

Scarlett Moffatt said: "Looks unreal xxx."

Love Island's Olivia Bowen commented: "This is so beautiful girly! You should be sooo pleased & proud! It's like a little girly sanctuary."

Andrea McLean gushed: "Oooooooooh it's gorgeous!"

Stacey showed off her customised pink jars (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

The star admitted she was nervous ahead of the big reveal (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Read more: Loose Women: Vegan dog debate leaves viewers fuming

TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou stated: "Oh I love."

While a fan added: "Ahhh so pretty! You've done a great job! Pink is the best colour! 💕."

Another agreed: "Ohhhhh my goodness!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for the grand reveal and it is fabulous 💖😍💖😍."

Clearly taken aback by the kind messages of support, Stacey later shared: "Your messages and comments are so lovely. Love u all."

The star often shares her home hacks online (Credit: Splash)

'I love it!'

The presenter also shared a before snap of the room on Instagram Stories.

As well as spray painting her jars to store detergent and fabric conditioner, Stacey also bought matching crochet baskets.

She said: "The dream with these is that after every load I put the clean clothes into the right basket and everyone takes their own laundry up after every wash so we don't have mountains."

Stacey went on: "I just wanted to say I wouldn't have gone for it if you all didn't give me the confidence so thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love it and I feel so proud and that's thanks to you."

Stacey shares her home with boyfriend Joe (Credit: Splash)

New home additions

Stacey's post comes days after boyfriend Joe Swash bought their son Rex a dog bed to nap in.

The star decided to splash out on a cosy pet bed after discovering one-year-old Rex curled up with their pooch one too many times.

Dancing On Ice star Joe shared a series of videos on Instagram Stories showing him and his son Harry browsing a pet store for the perfect sleeping spot for Rex.

Harry – Joe's 13-year-old from a former relationship – was stunned that his dad was going through with it.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson says she's 'baffled' by people who refuse to wear masks during pandemic

"Are you seriously about to get your son a dog bed?" he asked.

His dad replied: "Rex is really partial to falling asleep in little Theo's bed so I’m going to buy him his very own dog bed."

Stacey also posted a snap of Rex in his dog bed on Instagram.

She wrote: "Oh Pickle. We need to buy Rex his own dog bed I think 😂 Now to try and peel him out of there silent ninja style and get him into his cot 😂 ."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.