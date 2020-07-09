Stacey Solomon laughs as she reveals make-up mishap during Loose Women appearance

TV's Stacey Solomon has proven just how clumsy she really is after overdrawing her eyebrows and failing to forget an earring while appearing on Loose Women.

The 30-year-old presenter shared her mishaps with followers on Instagram as she drove home from filming today (July 9).

But it appears Stacey clearly wasn't fazed as she smiled for a short clip in the car.

Stacey Solomon shared her Loose Women mishaps on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/StaceySolomon)

Filming herself, she said: "All done and I'm on my way home.

"I didn't realise how big I'd drawn my eyebrows today and I only had one earring in the whole time. At least I remembered my bra and deodorant, that's all you can ask for."

Earlier on in the day, Stacey waved goodbye to boyfriend Joe Swash and baby son Rex as she left for the ITV studios.

She posted a sweet snap of the father and son to her Instagram Stories, writing: "Time to leave these two to have fun... off to Loose Women. See you soon pickle."

The panellist also suffered from a makeup disaster (Credit: Instagram Story/StaceySolomon)

Busy Stacey

It's certainly been an eventful few days for Stacey, who recently reunited with best friend Mrs Hinch over the weekend.

The two - who formed a friendship over their love of cleaning - met up for the first time in months for a fun playdate with their sons Rex and Ronnie on Sunday (June 5).

The Loose Women star and the 'cleanfluencer' shared identical snaps, which showed them sitting at least one metre apart in Stacey's garden.

They captioned their photos: "It’s been far too long. We love you all."

Stacey left Joe and Rex at home to appear on the ITV show (Credit: Instagram Story/StaceySolomon)

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with some praising the pair for adhering to social distancing rules.

One wrote: "So glad to see you've promoted social distancing! Instagram is full of celebrities not following the rules. So glad your both showing everyone how it should be done."

Social detox

Instagram hasn't always been such a positive place for Stacey, though.

Last week, the TV star revealed she was taking a break from the social media site after receiving "nasty" comments from trolls.

Stacey seemingly appeared put together on the show (Credit: ITV)

She shared: "Having a strange morning this morning. Some days I just wake up on the wrong side of my brain.

"I always do my best to ignore nastyness because deep down I feel sorry for people who want to hurt others to try to bring them down.

"I feel awful for how sad they must be deep down. But some days it's not so easy to ignore and the nastyness gets in. All part of being human I suppose."

Stacey added: "Anyways I'm going to put my phone in the drawer again today and shake it off."

