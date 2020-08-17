Stacey Solomon has opened up about hilarious blunder she made with her dinner dress on a date with partner Joe Swash.

The Loose Women presenter, 30 and her beau enjoyed a meal out at a Toby Carvery, with Stacey donning a pretty blue and white floral dress.

Stacey Solomon was looking for any excuse to wear her pretty new dress (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What happened with Stacey Solomon and her dress?

Showing off the gown she planned to wear on her Instagram Stories, Stacey wrote: “The weather is miserable and it doesn’t look like it’s going to change.

“But we are going for a roast, so [it’s the] perfect excuse to put the dress on I’ve wanted to wear all week.”

In another post, Stacey revealed they were all ready to head out.

Stacey only realised it was on back to front when she got home (Credit: @staceysolomon / Instagram)

“Put my posh vintage on,” she said. “Pickle [baby Rex] is dressed at 5pm. Probably should have left him in his pyjamas. Off we go, hope you’re okay.”

While out, Stacey revealed that Joe had poked fun at her for getting so dressed up just to go for a Sunday roast.

Don’t even know what to say.

She wrote: “Joe’s cracking me up. ‘I love your enthusiasm bubs but we’re only going to Toby Carvery’.”

Later, Stacey laughed as she told her fans she had worn the dress the wrong way the whole time she was out, without even realising it.

Realised too late

The Loose Women star said fan comments praising the dress prompted her to look it up online, so she could share a link to it.

When she saw a model wearing it on the shop’s website, Stacey noticed she had worn it back to front.

She told her followers: “We are home sweet home and I was reading through your messages. So many of you were asking where my dress is from. So I thought I just would go and get a link to it and put it on here.

“Only to realise, I’ve got it on backwards! Don’t even know what to say.”

