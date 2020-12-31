Stacey Solomon kids: Star reveals glimpse into Christmas after engagement to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has shared a glimpse into her Christmas with her kids and Joe Swash after the couple’s engagement.

The Loose Women star returned to social media on Thursday to give fans a look into their family Christmas.

Stacey shared videos of their day which saw her spending time with kids Zachary, Leighton and little Rex.

Little Rex opening his presenters (Credit: Instagram Stories)

How did Stacey Solomon spend Christmas with her kids and Joe?

The first video showed Rex, one, opening one of his presents.

Stacey said: “Omg I’ve missed you all SO much…”

Joe helped build one toy (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Another clip showed Joe building one of the boys’ toys as the family sported matching Christmas pyjamas.

The next piece of footage showed Stacey laughing with her three sons in front of their Christmas tree.

Stacey spent time with her kids (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She wrote: “But I have been in an engagement/Christmas bubble. All I’ve done is play with my babies and eat…”

I have been in an engagement/Christmas bubble.

The next clip showed Stacey hugging her eldest son Zachary as she smiled at the camera.

Stacey said she’s been in an “engagement/Christmas bubble” (Credit: Instagram Stories)

The following clips showed Stacey cuddling Rex, who was giggling.

She wrote: “We’ve been so lazy. We haven’t left the house.”

Stacey said they’ve been “so lazy” (Credit: Instagram Stories)

After that, Stacey added a video of herself and son Leighton enjoying treats and laughing.

She said: “I hope your Christmas was as good as it could be. It was such a strange one wasn’t it?

“But it’s a new year tomorrow. Hopefully with new hope and better days. Love you all. Missed you all far too much.”

Stacey with her son Leighton (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Meanwhile, the next video showed Stacey and Joe enjoying a moment together.

They shared a cuddled in front of the fireplace.

Newly-engaged Joe and Stacey enjoyed a cute moment together (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Finally, Stacey showed off her stunning engagement ring as she cuddled with their family dog.

Stacey’s stunning ring (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Meanwhile, it comes days after Stacey announced Joe had proposed to her.

She revealed he got down on one knee and popped the question during a family walk in a woods near their home.

What did Stacey say about her engagement?

Stacey said: “Today we went for a walk in the woods… Like we always do.

“But it didn’t look the same – actually full-on blubbering as I write this…

“And Joe with our boys, in my favourite place in the world… He asked me to marry him.”

Meanwhile, sharing a photo of herself and her ring, the star gushed: “To the moon and back bub. I have no words.”

