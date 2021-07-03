Stacey Solomon dressed her three sons in pink as she revealed she is expecting a baby girl.

The Loose Women star and her fiancé Joe Swash are expecting their second baby together after trying for a long time and going through devastating miscarriages.

The pair already have four sons between them, and were stunned to discover that they will be adding a daughter to their brood.

Stacey announced her happy news with two pictures on Instagram showing the whole family in pink.

Her sons Leighton, Zachary and Rex looked adorable in pink shorts, as Stacey wrote that they would be the “best big brothers anyone could wish for”.

The snap of the boys showed them clutching a board which said: “What on Earth is a sister? Baby girl coming soon.”

“Baby Girl. I can not believe I’m writing this,” wrote Stacey.

“We are growing a little baby girl.

“To our darling boys, you are the best big brothers anyone could wish for and your little sister is the luckiest girl in the world to have you all by her side.

“I honestly have no words… Mummy Daddy and ALL of your big brothers can not wait to meet you little one… We love you so so much already darling girl.”

How many kids do Stacey and Joe Swash have?

Stacey’s sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, are from previous relationships and she and Joe share two-year-old Rex.

Joe is also dad to 13-year-old Harry from a previous relationship.

Stacey announced in June that the couple were expecting again.

She told her followers on her Instagram Stories: “Sorry I have been so quiet but we have something we are so excited to share with you, I feel so nervous for so many reasons.”

The star then shared a clip of a black and white video of a negative pregnancy test.

She wrote: “For a really long time we’ve been trying for another pickle. It didn’t work out and this was our news quite a few times.

“We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already.”

She then showed a letter confirming her pregnancy, as she continued: “For a while now I’ve felt so yuck and even though I thought about what it felt like I didn’t even want to go and check at first because well, just because you know (I don’t like to write it).

“But yesterday we went to check what was going on. And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat in my tummy. We honestly couldn’t believe it.”

