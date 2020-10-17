Stacey Solomon gave Joe Swash the boot on Friday evening so she could enjoy a night in with the girls.

The Loose Women star, 31, told her boyfriend Joe that he needed to leave before inviting round her friends.

In true Stacey style, the keen crafter had been busy making her home look perfect for her pals.

Stacey Solomon has enjoyed a girls’ night (Credit: Instagram/ staceysolomon)

How did Stacey decorate her house?

She used twigs and sticks to decorate her dining table, before writing her guests’ names on leaves in a silver marker.

Stacey used the leaves as place settings and finished her autumnal display with candles and pumpkins.

Once finished, Stacey shared a picture of her table on Instagram. She told fans: “Done! Now to kick the boys out!”

The mum-of-three appeared to have a blast with her girl friends, drinking champers and playing socially distanced pass the parcel.

She ‘kicked out’ boyfriend Joe (Credit: Instagram/ staceysolomon)

But although she had Joe and her elder sons, Zachery and Leighton, out of her hair, there was still a male present.

Sharing a snap of their one-year-old son Rex, Stacey admitted: “Someone didn’t want to go with the boys!

“So he’s having a night in with the girls and chocolate instead!”

Son Rex was allowed to stay (Credit: Instagram/ staceysolomon)

How is Stacey Solomon celebrating autumn?

Stacey has thoroughly embraced autumn this year.

Last week, the telly star transformed her own front door into an incredible autumnal wonderland.

The display features leaves, trees, wreaths and even model animals.

Sharing some gorgeous snaps of her posing among it with Rex, Stacey told her fans: “Hello Autumn. Walking in an Autumn Wonderland…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Oct 9, 2020 at 11:04am PDT

“Last year, I had a bit of a mid-life crisis and bought an autumn door display for my 30th birthday.

“I’m so bloomin’ glad I did because it’s brought me so much joy all year.”

She continued: “Autumn has been on my garden fence since winter, waiting to go back up again.

“And now finally it’s back. We did more on the bottom this year with more of a woody wonderland theme…

“There’s also a couple of new additions to the autumn family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Oct 15, 2020 at 12:21pm PDT

Read more: Gogglebox viewers distracted as Sid Siddiqui’s hair looked blue

Since then, however, Stacey has taken things to the next level – and dyed her hair to match!

The star now has a gorgeous head of locks with burned orange hues.

Explaining her thinking behind her new look, Stacey said: “I felt like I needed a hair change after months of hardly washing it and growing my greys.

“As you know I love autumn so I thought why not go autumny (I know this is not a word but how else do I describe it?).”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.