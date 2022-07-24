Stacey Solomon on biggest fear for her kids ahead of wedding to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon admitted her biggest fear about marrying Joe Swash is that her kids will end up worse off.

Making the frank confession back in 2018, the Loose Women panellist opened up about her concerns.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon are due to marry this month (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon’s marriage fear ahead of Joe Swash nuptials

As reported by The Mirror, Stacey, 32, told Fabulous: “I don’t want anyone to have the ability to take half of everything I’ve worked hard for.

“I’ve set aside money for my children to make sure they’ve got a roof over their head, and I still have to work really hard to carry on making that happen for however long I’ve got left on my mortgage.

“I wouldn’t ever want to be in a position where that could be taken away from them, so I have to be sensible.”

All systems go for Solomon/Swash wedding

Joe and Stacey got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020, but postponed their wedding after Stacey fell pregnant with their daughter.

Joe was best known for his role on EastEnders, before becoming a reality TV star on I’m A Celebrity. He appears on Jeremy Pang’s Asian Kitchen this weekend.

With just over a week to go until the big day, Stacey has been adding the finishing touches after returning from her hen do.

One of them is a very brave hair transformation that has left her looking like “Eminem in 8 Mile“.

The mum-of-three will marry her partner, Joe Swash, next Sunday (July 3). The couple have planned a small ceremony in their own back garden.

But Stacey’s hair transformation has been a bit of a journey already – and she’s documented it on her social media.

Stacey joked: “I currently look like Eminem when he was in 8 Mile. But it’s working really well. Giving it a break today and protecting it from the sun.”

Stacey and Joe met back in 2016 (Credit: Splash News)

‘It’s very bright’ She shared the video after she was asked by a fan how her hair transformation was going. Stacey said: “It’s going alright. I’m currently trying to protect it from the sun, which is why I’ve got this weird towel on it. I’ve put a treatment on it as well to give it a bit of love because it went through a lot yesterday.

“But I think this towel is actually doing me the world of good because when it’s off I look like Eminem from 8 Mile – it’s very bright.”

