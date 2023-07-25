Stacey Solomon fans left shocked as she shares emotional news with Joe Swash

Fans of Stacey Solomon were left shocked after the star shared some big news with husband Joe Swash yesterday (July 24).

Posting an emotional video of husband Joe to her Instagram, Stacey informed her followers that it has been “a whole year” since the two of them tied the knot.

Time flies!

Stacey Solomon shared some emotional news yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash marriage

“One year down, forever to go.” Stacey captioned the cute clip of Joe reading out his vows on the special day exactly a year ago.

Cannot believe it’s been a whole year.

She continued: “Happy 1st Anniversary bub. Honestly cannot believe it’s been a whole year.”

Stacey and Joe married in an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in Essex last year.

Giving a flavour of how the couple spent their first anniversary, Stacey said: “We sat up till late last night & watched our wedding video for the first time. This was my favourite part (and the boys speeches) It was even more magical than I remembered.”

She signed off the tribute with an adorable: “To the moon and back Joe. So glad I have forever with you.”

Stacey shocks fans

It seems fans couldn’t believe it had been a whole year any more than Stacey can.

“How is this a year ago! Happy Wedding Anniversary!” said one person. Another was equally shocked: “Wow, a year ago already?!”

“Happy Anniversary, quickest year ever!” somebody else agreed. A fourth said: “How is it a year already? Happy 1st anniversary.”

Stacey and Joe have been married for a whole year! (Credit: BBC)

There were also plenty of other comments from friends and family, sharing their own lovely memories of the day. One said: “I remember this day. Joe was in tears long before you made it to him at the alter. That man loves the absolute everything out of you. You both are an amazing couple.”

“It was a beautiful day,” said someone else, followed by a heart emoji.

