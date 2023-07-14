Stacey Solomon admits she’s ‘having a wobble’ as she and Joe Swash are like ‘ships in the night’

Stacey Solomon has revealed the hectic night schedule of her and her husband Joe Swash.

Taking to her Instagram, the presenter also admitted to “having a wobble” and feeling overwhelmed with her children growing up.

Stacey, 33, shares son Rex, three, and daughters Rose, one, and Belle, five months, with Joe. She’s also the mother of sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships, while Joe is also the father of son Harry, 16, from a previous relationship.

TV star Stacey Solomon revealed that she’s been feeling emotional over her children growing up (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon update on her and Joe Swash

Speaking through her mirror, Stacey said: “I am just doing my night routine, while the little ones are in the bath. Joe‘s still at work and then when he gets home I’m going to Devon for work. We are actual ships in the night at the moment.”

She added: “I feel really hormonal and emotional today. I think it’s all the school transitions. I mean my period isn’t helping. But I think it’s because it’s coming to the last week of term and I keep getting newsletters and notifications that are just making me really sad.”

The mother of five explained that Rex entering school is a “relief” due to his growth. However, she felt a sense of sadness about Rose entering nursery and Leighton going to seniors, due to them growing up too fast.

“It’s because I know what’s going to happen,” Stacey continued. “I wasn’t ready for what happened to Zach when he went to seniors. Now I know what’s coming, it’s just making me so emotional.

“Primary they’re still these young, innocent little kids and then they go through puberty and they’re in senior school for a couple of years and all of a sudden they’re fully grown adults.”

The 33-year-old and Joe Swash have been together since 2016 and tied the knot in 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

Stacey hits back at backlash

Stacey recently had to respond to backlash after her morning routine video showcased her sons Leighton and Rex getting out of the car boot during the school run.

Speaking to her followers, Stacey said: “Oh my gosh, a few people have messaged me saying, ‘Why are your children in the boot of your car?’

“Come on. They’re obviously sitting in the boot… in seats. I don’t just chuck them in there freestyle, hope for the best and then kick them out when we get to their school.”

