Stacey Solomon complains 'Joe Swash is trying to get me pregnant again'

Stacey Solomon has joked that Joe Swash is trying to get her pregnant again - in the kitchen as the family adjust to lockdown.

She posted the message on her Instagram Stories.

It seems that quarantine boredom is getting to Stacey, who shared her romantic feelings towards Joe as he got busy doing the washing up.

Read more: Stacey Solomon jokes she and Joe Swash might just have another baby soon

Never looked sexier

Stacey has used the time they are both stuck at home to encourage Joe to do a bit of cleaning.

"He's trying to get me pregnant again."

Last week, she posted a cute picture of the couple with their youngest, Rex. Stacey has two other children, Leighton and Zachary, from previous relationships.

And it looked as if the family may not be complete yet - judging by Stacey's passionate posts every time Joe gets busy cleaning.

Read more: Stacey Solomon asks fans' advice after 'Dracula' son Rex grows fangs before front teeth

Stacey and Joe already have a son, Rex, together (Credit: Splash News)

"He's trying to get me pregnant again.

"He's trying to distract me by moaning about my plastic plant hanging from the oven."

In another post, she had revealed that Joe "never looked sexier" than the moment she sat on the sofa while Joe cleaned their patio door.

Stacey has even been singing "I Just Want to Make Love to You" to Joe (Credit: Splash News)

'This is how we got pregnant last time'

Once the job was complete, Stacey, 30, took a snap of her man with the cleaning supplies in hand and cheekily captioned the photo: "This is how we got pregnant the last time."

Then Stacey even sang Etta James' I Just Want to Make Love to You' to her husband.

We will not be surprised if their family gets bigger nine months from now! Enjoy the lockdown, you two.

What did you think of this story? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know your thoughts about it.