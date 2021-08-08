Stacey Solomon – who is expecting a baby girl – has apologised to fans after a period of silence on social media.

It’s been a few days since Stacey – usually a prolific social media user – posted on Instagram.

As such, some fans – us included – have been worrying and wondering what was up.

Now the soon-to-be mum of four has revealed what she’s been up to.

And, thankfully, there’s nothing to worry about.

The Loose Women threw Stacey Solomon a baby shower last week (Credit: ITV)

What did Stacey Solomon say about her baby?

As avid Stacey fans will know, the Loose Women star is expecting a baby with fiancé Joe Swash.

Already mum to sons Zachary, Leighton and Rex, the tot will be Stacey’s first daughter.

Read more: Joe Swash reveals Stacey Solomon’s pregnancy cravings that make his ‘stomach churn’

And the delighted star appears to be going all out at her Pickle Cottage home, decorating the little girl’s room with a pretty pink flower wall.

However, during her time away from social media Stacey hasn’t been decorating.

In fact, she revealed earlier today (August 8) that she’s spent the weekend “checking” on her unborn tot.

Stacey bared her baby bump on social media today (Credit: Instagram)

Did Stacey share a new scan picture?

Sharing a picture of her bare bump with clear jelly rubbed all over it, Stacey revealed she’s been for a scan today.

She told her followers: “Good morning. Sorry I’ve been so quiet. We’ve spent the weekend checking in on princess pickle.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon confirms her due date as she prepares to welcome baby girl

Stacey added: “All is okay. And we got to see her this morning to double check everything.

“Feeling so grateful that she’s happy, comfy and safe in there.”

She then sent a wish to her dedicated followers.

Stacey said: “Hope you’re all okay. Happy Sunday.”

In her next Instagram Story, Stacey shared pictures of today’s scan.

She said: “She was scratching her head and pouting this morning.”

Stacey shared her new scan photos and her fears with fans (Credit: Instagram)

Mum-to-be Stacey shares pregnancy fears

Stacey then admitted that well-meaning fans have caused her to worry throughout her pregnancy.

“Lots of people have said my bump is very small,” she revealed. “And it really is measuring at 2% instead of 20+% but the baby is exactly where she needs to be today despite my tummy size.

“Every pregnancy, every bump and every baby is different.

“And as kind as people are I think sometimes it’s important to remember when telling someone they look ‘big’ or ‘small’ or anything in between it can be so worrying for the mummy growing a human and working why they look so different to someone else.

“And can be really scary,” she admitted.

“I know people don’t mean any harm by saying: ‘You’re so petite and tiny,’ but it definitely has played on my mind a lot and made me worry I wasn’t growing properly.”

