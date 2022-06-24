Stacey Solomon revealed on Instagram that she’s feeling “worried” as her fiancé Joe Swash heads off on his stag do in Ibiza.

The Loose Women star admitted that her anxiety is “through the roof” as Joe jets off to the Spanish party island.

Stacey’s anxiety is ‘through the roof’ (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

Yesterday saw Stacey, 32, take to Instagram to share her “anxiety” about Joe’s upcoming stag do.

In a short video for her 5.3 million followers to see, Stacey spoke about her feelings about his trip to Ibiza.

Joe and Stacey can be seen sitting on the sofa together in the short clip. Their baby daughter, Rose, is being held by a smirking Joe.

“Omg it’s been the most crazy day because Joe’s off on his stag do tomorrow,” Stacey captioned the video.

“AND HE HAD PREPARED NOTHING!” she continued.

“My anxiety is through the roof! Joe and my dad on a stag weekend! Pray for me,” she added.

Joe is off on a stag with Stacey’s dad (Credit: Instagram)

What else did Stacey Solomon say in her Instagram story?

Stacey spoke a little about Joe’s stag in the clip too.

“Sorry I’ve been so quiet, Joe’s going on his stag weekend and in typical Joe style, he is not prepared at all,” she says.

“It has been one of those stressful days. I’m actually so worried about you going!” she tells her fiancé.

“Don’t worry about me, worry about your dad,” Joe then quips.

“Oh my god, he’s only taking my dad isn’t he. I’m double worrying, both of them together! I just can’t,” she said.

Later in the evening, Stacey posted a couple of clips of Joe packing his case.

Joe updated his fans too (Credit: Instagram)

Joe Swash jets off to Ibiza

This morning then saw Joe update his own followers on his trip to Ibiza.

The former EastEnders star uploaded a couple of short videos to his Instagram story.

In one, Joe and his friends look holiday-ready as they sit on the plane to Ibiza.

“Stag do time! They are my best men. Say hello!” Joe says in the video as he pans it round to his friends.

“Ibiza doesn’t know what’s going to hit it. Yes! The 40-year-olds are on tour!” he says.

