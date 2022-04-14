Stacey Solomon gave her followers on Instagram a health update following concerns she was “missing”.

The TV personality revealed she had to rush to her doctor because her boobs felt like they were “on fire”.

Luckily, the mum-of-four’s boobs weren’t actually on fire.

The Loose Women host is suffering from a painful infection called mastitis, which is common in breastfeeding mums.

Stacey took to Instagram earlier today (Thursday 14 April) to assure fans she’s okay.

Some of her followers had noticed she’s been less active on the platform than usual and were worried.

Stacey told them: “Sorry I’ve been so quiet.

“I got mastitis and felt like my boobs were on fire. It was awful.”

Stacey Solomon updated her worried fans today (Credit: Instagram)

“After a few days of antibiotics I honestly feel like a new person.”

She signed off saying: “Happy Thursday everyone, hope you’re ok.”

Stacey Solomon gave fans an update on Instagram

Stacey posted another update later, saying she was finally feeling well enough to organise the cupboard under her kitchen sink.

She said: “I’m finally organising under the sink and I’ve never been so excited!

“I’ve just put some magnetic sticky strips under there so I can hang up my gloves!”

She added: “Let the adventures begin!”

Stacey is far too excited about this cupboard! (Credit: Instagram)

What is mastitis and what causes it?

Mastitis is an inflammation of the breast tissue and can make boobs feel hot and painful.

It’s usually caused by a blocked milk duct or a cracked nipple that becomes infected.

Although it’s painful, it can usually be cleared up easily with some antibiotics.

Stacey is set to marry her long-term boyfriend, Joe Swash in three months.

Last week she confessed to nerves over the upcoming nuptials.

She spoke to fans via her Instagram Stories, telling them she’s putting together the final plans.

Stacey said: “This morning I had to meet with the caterers, florists & everyone in between because I almost forget we are getting married in three months time.”

Stacey and Joe will marry in the summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“We are on the last part now.”

The couple – who have been together since 2016 – plan to marry in the garden of their plush Essex home, nicknamed Pickle Cottage.

Filming a wooden archway in her garden, Stacey added: “My sister just put a load of candles in my kitchen jars at the bottom where we are going to stand and I’m crying.”

In another clip, she added: “My whole stomach is turning over and for some reason I feel so nervous.”

Joe and Stacey were originally set to tie the knot last summer, but Stacey called it off as she was pregnant.

She’s since given birth to their daughter, Rose, and it’s full steam ahead this time.

Let’s wish Stacey a quick recovery.

No one wants to say their wedding vows with their boobs on fire.

