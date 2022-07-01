Stacey Solomon shows off preparations as she celebrates ‘wedding month’

Stacey Solomon’s Instagram gave her 5.3 million followers a glimpse at her wedding preparations as the big day approaches.

Stacey and Joe Swash are set to tie the knot this month after being engaged for two years.

The star gave fans a glimpse at her wedding preparations (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon’s Instagram

Yesterday (Thursday, June 30) saw Stacey give her 5.3 million followers a glimpse at her wedding preparations.

Stacey and Joe are set to tie the knot at their home, Pickle Cottage.

This means that they have a lot of work to do to turn their stunning home into a wedding venue.

Stacey has been making some of the wedding decorations herself – as shown in her Instagram story yesterday.

In one short clip on her story, Stacey showed how she’d changed her Christmas lanterns into wedding lanterns, with just a quick spray paint.

Stacey and Joe are marrying this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon wedding

The Loose Women star was clearly delighted by the results of her little DIY project yesterday.

“It’s so great what a bit of paint and some flowers can do and I’ll just jazz them up again after ready for Autumn,” she captioned one of the stories.

In another clip posted on her story, Stacey spoke about how excited she was for the wedding.

“Everyone’s asleep so we’re having an early night to get ready for wedding month!” Stacey said in the story.

“I’m so excited!” She then turned to Joe and said: “Literally you’ve got nothing to do. All you’ve got to do is turn up and buy a suit.”

Stacey addressed rumours (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey addresses rumours

The 32-year-old’s updates come days after she reassured fans that she is ok after reports about Joe on his stag do.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (June 26), Stacey thanked fans for their “lovely messages”.

“Loads of you messaging me telling me to ignore the papers!” she captioned one story on her Instagram.

“I love you all so much! Thank you for caring. Don’t worry about me, I haven’t read or believed a word they’ve written about us in years.”

In another video, Stacey laughed off a story about Joe reportedly chatting to a girl in Ibiza.

“I’ve got to admit, it’s got to be the funniest headline I’ve ever seen,” she laughed.

