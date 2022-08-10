Stacey Solomon shared a sweet moment on Instagram as she and her husband Joe Swash sang along to Simply Red during a sentimental date night on their honeymoon.

The newlyweds have been ticking things off their bucket list during their honeymoon at home with their kids.

But things got emotional when they had ‘the most special night’ at a Simply Red concert on Sunday, which meant a lot to Joe.

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married in July (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash enjoy a date on their honeymoon

Stacey and Joe planned to spend their honeymoon at home with their kids after getting married in July.

The pair decided that because of their busy schedules, spending time with their family together was all they wanted.

But the Loose Women panelist also revealed that the pair have been trying to do tick off things on their bucket list during their time off.

For their date on Sunday night, the newlyweds went to see the band Simply Red.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey shared a sweet video of the pair having the time of their lives at the concert on her story.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash enjoy their date night at a Simply Red concert (Credit: Instagram)

In the video, Stacey and Joe were holding each other while singing along to the Simply Red smash-hits.

She captioned it: “Hello everyone, trying to do some bucket list outings for our honeymoon.”

Stacey then went on to reveal the sentimental reason why the band Simply Red was so special for them.

Stacey said: “We went on a date night Sunday to go and see Simply Red. When Joe was younger his mum and dad used to take him in a caravan and sing Simply Red all the way.

“This is one of his favourite memories being little with his dad. So it was the most special night. Love you @RealJoeSwashy.”

