Stacey Soloman has come under fire after sharing details of her lavish holiday with Joe Swash and their children on Instagram.

The TV star, 33, jetted to Turkey last week with Joe, their five kids and her dad and she has been busy sharing idyllic photos of their break online.

However, Stacey’s army of followers have been forced to defend her after she revealed exactly where they have been staying and some followers looked into the price…

Stacey Solomon has been defended over her ‘very expensive’ holiday (Credit: Instagram)

Where has Stacey Solomon gone on holiday?

Stacey told fans they have spent 10 days at the five-star Regum Carva Golf & Spa Resort.

She has also revealed they received a discount from a travel agent pal, saying: “It was expensive. Like, really expensive. But everywhere seemed really expensive because it was last minute and there’s like 100 of us.”

I’m never going to say no to a discount when when there’s like eight of us going on holiday.

The Loose Women star continued: “I have to add we got a discount. It wasn’t a free holiday, but we got a discount so I have to write that. It wasn’t one big free holiday for us. I bloody wish! And I’m never going to say no to a discount when when there’s like eight of us going on holiday. So we took it, we took the discount.”

But when some fans costed up a break at the same hotel, they have been left “floored” by the price.

The family-of-six and Stacey’s dad have spent 10 days in Turkey (Credit: Instagram)

Fans ‘floored’ by cost of holiday

One commented on Stacey’s Instagram page to allege: “I’m absolutely floored that any holiday in Turkey could cost £40,000 for 10 days. So shocked I checked their site and lo and behold – £40,000. Disgusting, Stacey!!”

Another added:”I’ve just priced up for my little family of four for next August and it’s 35k – think we’ll need more than a discount code.”

A third wrote: “Sorry Stacey but an average family could not afford this hotel, you are very lucky to be able to afford this.” Another commented: “Wow, place looks amazing. Just priced it up for next year and it comes out at £48k and that’s without adding a grandparent. Definitely need a discount!”

Despite the criticism, Stacey has received a lot of support from others.

One hit back, saying: “She’s not lucky, she works hard for her money and can spend it as she sees fit. Jealousy is not a good trait.”

Defending the mum-of-five, another added: “I don’t think it’s anyone’s business to comment on the cost of their holiday. Stacey has been working full on for months. Joe and her work around each others schedules to make sure the kids have a parent there. Leave them alone to enjoy their holiday and mind your own business.”

Stacey was also backed by another who said: “Who cares what’s discounted etc and what an average family can afford. They can afford a fantastic holiday good on u and hope u all had a fantastic time.”

ED! has contacted Stacey’s rep for comment.

Stacey will be straight back to work once she lands in the UK (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon tells Instagram fans she’s heading back to work

Prior to flying out to Turkey, Stacey had been working nonstop filming two TV shows. The busy mum had travelled the length and the breadth of the country for BBC’s Sort You Life Out and Channel 4’s Bricking It. And once the plane touches down in the UK, she will be straight back to work.

Alongside a picture of her and youngest daughter Belle, Stacey said: “After we land tomorrow I go straight back to Gloucester for work. I’m already missing these moments and we haven’t even left.”

