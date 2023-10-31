Stacey Solomon has shared some upsetting family news, as she declares it’s the “end of an era”.

The star issued the update that’s left her “devastated” on her Instagram yesterday (Monday, October 30).

Stacey shared an update (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon shares upsetting family news on Instagram

Yesterday saw Stacey take to Instagram to share an upsetting family update on her Instagram.

In a story for her 6 million followers to see, Stacey revealed that it was the “end of an era” for her family this Halloween.

“Happy Halloween Eve,” she said in the video.

“Oh, I am excited. I am actually emotional about tomorrow because I got us all a family costume I finally found characters we could all play. We’ve got family costumes. And then the other days, the boys were like ‘Mum, we’ve got a party to go to this year and we want to get our own costumes’.”

Stacey Solomon ‘devastated’ in family update on Instagram

“It’s totally normal and understandable but I’m devastated. If I had known that last year was our last year as a full family dress-up, I would savoured the moment some more,” the Sort Your Life Out star said.

“But it’ll still be lovely. The little ones have seen their costumes. They’re excited. It’ll still be fun. It’s just a bit emotional, you know what I mean?”

Her son, Leighton, then appeared saying: “Don’t be sad mum, we’ll have some fun.”

“You’ll miss it,” she replied. “Will you miss it?”

“Nah. Maybe,” he replied. “It’s the end of a Halloween era,” she then added.

When is Stacey returning to Loose Women? (Credit: ITV)

Stacey’s future on Loose Women clarified

In other Stacey-related news, Loose Women have been forced to deny claims that Stacey has quit the show.

Rumours had begun doing the rounds claiming Stacey had quit the show to “spend more time with her children”.

However, ITV have since confirmed that these rumours are not true. “These claims are not true. We are looking forward to welcoming Stacey back onto the show soon,” a representative for the show said.’

The statement came after an insider claimed that Stacey had “outgrown” the show. “She’s outgrown the show. It’s no longer right for Stacey. Loose Women takes up a lot of her time. If she were to leave, it would free her time up a little, especially if she has to be away for longer periods of time with her own shows,” they claimed.

