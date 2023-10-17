Stacey Solomon shares beautiful photos as she reveals ‘magical’ family news: ‘Can’t describe how lucky we feel’

Stacey Solomon has left her fans with “goosebumps” after the TV favourite shared some “magical” news with her Instagram fans.

The mum-of-five and hubby Joe Swash reside in their love-filled home Pickle Cottage, along with their ever-growing brood of little ones. Stacey and Joe’s kids Rex, Rose and Belle call the cottage their home, as well as Stace’s kids from a previous relationship, Zachary and Leighton.

But on Monday (October 16) Stacey revealed that another member of her family was joining them at the iconic pad.

The TV star has delighted fans with the news (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon shares ‘magical’ news

Taking to her Instagram, Stacey shared a slew of heartwarming family snaps. In one photo, Stacey’s grandma can be seen standing at the gate of Pickle Cottage. The second snap showed her in the kitchen of the home.

In the caption, she revealed that her beloved grandmother was at the cottage. She wrote: “Got grandma to Pickle Cottage. I can’t even describe how lucky and grateful we feel that we finally managed to convince grandma to move closer to us. This week we’ve been settling her in and it’s been magical.”

Stacey went on: “Thank you grandma for building up your confidence, we know how hard it was to leave a place you’ve been your whole life. But we are so excited to be in your life with you every single day and make the most of the gift that you are. To the greatest great grandma in the world, we love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Fans gush over Stacey Solomon’s beautiful snaps

Fans were left gushing over the Loose Women star’s adorable snaps and heartwarming news. Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “Awww I actually have goosebumps, welcome to Pickle Cottage Grandma, I love you already.”

Someone else added: “Such precious moments creating lifetime memories! I’d give my right arm to have my grandma back.” A third chimed in and penned: “Gorgeous photos Stacey. Such a full heart when grandma is around.”

Stacey Solomon issues exciting news

This wasn’t the only good news Stacey has been able to share with her fans recently. At the end of last month, the star announced a new business venture which she said “doesn’t feel real”.

Stacey told her Instagram followers: “A huge moment in my life. So… I have decided for the first time in my entire career to invest my own money into a small business and become a third of Rehab Your Hair. It doesn’t feel real. Growing up investing in a small business is never something in my life I thought I’d have the chance to be able to do! I feel like I’m writing this about someone else.”

The Loose Women favourite added: “I started chatting to them, then met up with them and fell in love. I fell in love with their haircare collection, work ethic, company values and morals and their ideas for the future.” However, Stacey admitted feeling ‘scared’ about the next business step. She explained: “It felt scary for me as it’s something I’ve never done before.”

Read more: This Morning needs a real life couple to replace Holly and Phil – here are the favourites

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.