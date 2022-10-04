Stacey Solomon fans in tears as she shares news: ‘I’m a total mess’

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram this morning to celebrate baby Rose’s first birthday with a sweet message.

The Loose Women presenter shared a heartwarming montage of video clips showcasing the milestones Rose had achieved in her first year – from her first steps to her appearance at Stacey and Joe Swash‘s wedding earlier this year.

Rose is Stacey and Joe’s second child together.

Stacey opted for a home birth with Rose, and the presenter welcomed her daughter on October 4, 2021 at Pickle Cottage – her Essex home.

October 4, 2022 also marks Stacey’s 33rd birthday.

Stacey Solomon shares on Instagram

Proud mum Stacey gushed in her caption: “One whole year of you Rose! Oh darling girl, where did that year go? Happy first birthday, our little angel.

“The most precious Rose in all of the world. Little did everyone know that as your daddy and brothers were singing happy birthday to me on this morning last year, my contractions started and you were ready to come and join in the celebrations.”

Fans were quick to respond to the heartwarming post.

One commenter wrote: “Oh my goodness! I’m a total mess, this is just beautiful! Happy birthday Rose.”

Another fan gushed: “Happy birthday to you both! I have loved watching little Rose bloom, along with you smashing life at every angle! Hope you both have the best day. Lots of love.”

A third fan expressed their support: “Happy birthday Rose sweetheart… we’ve had the pleasure of watching you grow through your first year… Thank you for sharing your beautiful smiles and your gorgeous giggles. Have the best day with mummy and daddy.”

Her friend Sophie Hinchliffe said: “Gosh I am in tears here, happy birthday beautiful girls.”

Stacey Solomon stars on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon daughter

A year ago, Joe and Stacey had a hard time coming up with a name for their new daughter, but they finally settled on one after a week.

The presenter shared a photo of her newborn sitting next to a single rose with the caption: “Rose Opal Esmè Solomon-Swash. Our beautiful flower – Our precious jewel – who is ever loved.”

Stacey was very open about her struggles as a new mum, sharing her difficulties with breastfeeding and her struggles with exhaustion and sleepless nights to her 5.4 million Instagram followers.

Stacey Solomon recently faced some backlash (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey’s Queen backlash

Earlier this year, a clip from Loose Women resurfaced on social media after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the clip from 2018, Stacey admitted she didn’t understand why the monarchy exists.

As a result, Stacey faced criticism from some who thought the interview was new.

Stacey recently broke her silence on the controversy, choosing to double-down on her views.

She reiterated that she doesn’t understand why the taxpayer should pay for them.

“I have nothing against the monarchy and the Queen seemed like a lovely lady. But I don’t understand why we pay a contribution to one of the wealthiest families in the world,” Stacey told The Guardian.

The Loose Women star referenced the current cost of living crisis, arguing that she believes the UK’s priorities are wrong and that taxpayer money would be better spent elsewhere.

