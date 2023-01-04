Stacey Solomon smiling at ITV Palooza and with Joe Swash
News

Pregnant Stacey Solomon shares ‘beautiful’ baby scan: ‘This little one looks so different from my other scans’

Stacey is pregnant with her fifth child

By Rebecca Carter

Stacey Solomon has showed her Instagram fans a “beautiful” scan picture of her unborn baby.

The Loose Women star is expecting her fifth child after announcing the news recently.

It’s Stacey’s third child with husband Joe Swash.

Stacey Solomon reveals baby scan on Instagram
Stacey Solomon shared a photo of her baby scan (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Stacey shared a video after she and Joe had gone to have a scan.

She said: “We got to see baby yesterday. And the lady at the hospital who scanned me was incredible she got the most amazing picture of baby’s lips and nose.

This little one looks so different from all of my other scans.

“Me and Joe are arguing over whose lips it’s got. I’ll let you decide…”

In the video, Stacey and Joe are seen showing off their lips close-up to help fans decide who the baby follows after.

Stacey Solomon speaks to the camera alongside Joe Swash on Instagram
Stacey and Joe are expecting their third baby together (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey then showed off the baby scan picture, saying: “How incredible. That beautiful face… we can’t wait to see you baby.

“This little one looks so different from all of my other scans. But whose lips are those?”

Stacey and Joe announced their baby news shortly after Christmas.

The star shared a video of the moment she told Joe she was pregnant alongside a heartwarming caption.

Stacey said: “Me + Him = [baby emojis]. So grateful & can not believe I’m saying this…

Stacey and Joe baby news

“Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for. To the moon & back bub.”

At the weekend, Stacey also suggested her due date is very soon as she shared a stunning video of her and Joe alongside her growing baby bump.

Read more: Stacey Solomon explains real reason why she kept pregnancy secret for eight months

Stacey said: “Coming soon… Much sooner than we thought. When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left.

“So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle. So grateful.”

YouTube video player

