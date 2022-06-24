Stacey Solomon admits ‘nerves’ over stripping down to bikini as she issues defiant message

Stacey Solomon has bravely admitted on Instagram that she has anxiety about stripping down to her bikini over fears of being trolled.

The 32-year-old’s brave confession came in an Instagram story yesterday afternoon (Thursday, June 23).

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

Yesterday saw Stacey take to Instagram to promote her new bikini line – and make a brave confession.

Whilst showing off her new bikini line, Stacey confessed that she has anxiety about stripping down to her swimwear.

In one of the posts on her story, Stacey posed in a white and yellow flower print bikini.

“I am fully aware that there are so many people who will have their opinions on what I look like because I am no Victoria’s Secret model,” she captioned the story.

“So I was nervous making swimwear and then modelling it and then sharing it on here but no matter what anyone says about you or how society tends to make people feel about themselves, just keep telling yourself…”

“[Bleep] what anyone else thinks. Don’t give them that power,” she added.

Stacey opened up about her new swimwear on her Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon opens up about bikini range

Yesterday saw Stacey share the launch of her new bikini range with her 5.3 million Instagram followers.

In a short video uploaded to her profile, Stacey can be seen dancing and jumping around in various bikinis from her range.

“I was so nervous about designing a summer range that included swimwear but you all have really given me so much confidence to just go for it,” she captioned the post.

“I’ve always wanted swimwear that covers my flaps and can hold up my boobs so I’m so so proud of this!” she continued.

She then went on to express excitement about the launch, saying: “I’m so so happy with it and can’t wait for you guys to see it all.”

Stacey was praised for her Instagram post earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Stacey praised for ‘real’ bikini post

The Loose Women star uploaded a short, yet heartwarming video to her Instagram last week, and her followers were quick to praise her for it.

In the video, Stacey, in a bikini, can be seen lifting a giggling Rose in the air.

“Dear Rose, I hope you grow up and love who you are,” Stacey captioned the post.

“I hope that love is never determined by your appearance. To the moon and back darling…,” she continued.

Plenty of Stacey’s followers were quick to praise her for the “real” bikini video.

“Love this. Thank you for just being you and happy not to use filters and effects on yourself,” one of her followers wrote.

“What an incredible role model you are. Rose is a very lucky girl to have you,” another said.

