Stacey Solomon is over the moon after buying her “dream” family home with fiancé Joe Swash.

The Loose Women star, 31, said she was in tears after receiving well wishes about their new home.

Taking to social media, Stacey explained that she and Joe, 39, have been searching for a new family home for some time.

She added the pair are thrilled to have secured a home that is close to both of their families.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have a stunning new home (Credit: SplashNews)

Stacey Solomon in tears over new home

Sharing to her Instagram Stories, Stacey posted: “Soooo….For a very long time Joe and me have been searching for our forever home, further from the city and closer to our family…

“A few months ago we saw a house that we couldn’t even believe was on the market and in the same budget as our house now.

We thought it was too good to be true and have not wanted to say anything just in case it didn’t happen.

“There were SO many signs. I really believe in signs and they were everywhere and it just didn’t seem real.

“Today we got confirmation that everything could go ahead and it was actually going to happen…I think we just thought for so long that something would go wrong so today just didn’t feel real…”

The garden looks huge (Credit: Instagram)

The former X Factor star continued: “Your messages have me actually sobbing. Hoe [Joe’s nickname] is laughing his head off at the state I’m in.

“I can’t wait to bring you all here to tap to tidy the life out of everything. I love you all so much and I can’t wait to have a whole new project and adventure to start with you all.

“Honestly you guys are the best, I just can’t explain.”

Where is their new house located?

While Stacey has kept the location a secret so far, it looks to be in a picturesque home county.

What we do know is that the home is actually called Pickle Cottage.

A close-up shot on Instagram showed the name spelled out in stunning calligraphy.

Talk about a sign!

Any self-respecting Stacey fan will know that Pickle is her favourite nickname for her sons.

What a special name (Credit: Instagram)

Where does Stacey Solomon live?

Stacey and Joe currently live in Essex.

Stacey regularly shows off their idyllic and cosy family home on social media.

The house proud matriarch is a keen organiser and chef – often showing off her work on Instagram.

They live with their son Rex, one, and her two older sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight.

Joe also has another son, Harry, 13, from a previous relationship.

