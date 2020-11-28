Stacey Solomon shared a video where she was in hysterics while responding to a troll who called her a ‘cheapskate’.

The mum-of-three shared the video on her Instagram Stories after she was criticised for hand-making her mum a cute present for Christmas.

The message read: “I wouldn’t ever do that for my mum you cheapskate.”

Stacey could barely talk as she responded to the troll (Credit: Instagram)

Never one to take anything too seriously, an amused Stacey couldn’t control her laughter after she read the comment.

She could hardly speak through her giggles, saying: “Sometimes I lay here and I land on the perfect messages! And this one’s really got me!

Stacey had tears in her eyes at the comment (Credit: Instagram)

“I’ll have you know my mum’s going to love it! She loves everything I make! She’s still got pasta necklaces I made her when I was four!”

Stacey hit back at pyjama-shaming trolls

The Loose Women presenter recently joked about trolls who criticised her for taking the kids to school in her pyjamas.

She posted a clip of herself wearing grey and black loungewear, writing to her critics: “Back from the school run and for those telling me how sorry they feel for the boys having a mum who takes them to school in her pyjamas.

“Don’t worry, they were my posh pyjamas.”

Sometimes I lay here and I land on the perfect messages! And this one’s really got me!

She laughed: “There was definitely a time when people wore pyjamas to go out, I remember the pyjama trend.

“You’d wear pyjamas with a pair of heels and it was a going out-out outfit. I don’t even get out of the car.”

Is Stacey Solomon planning a baby?

Stacey recently admitted that she’s thinking about expanding her family. Her friend Rochelle Humes’ new baby boy has made her especially broody.

Stacey shares a son with Joe Swash (Credit: SplashNews)

Speaking to The Sun‘s Fabulous magazine, she said: “Oh, I’m broody all the time, especially in lockdown when you’re all bored and you think, ‘Hmm, might as well get pregnant!’

“I have to have a word with myself, like, ‘Calm down, Stace, you’ve already had three, and you’ve only just stopped breastfeeding the last one!”

Speaking about Rochelle’s baby, Blake, she added: “Every time I’ve clicked on her Stories I’ve had to quickly come out again, it’s too dangerous.”

