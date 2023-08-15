Stacey Solomon hits back as she’s trolled over shock price of family holiday worth ‘tens of thousands’

Stacey Solomon has hit back at Instagram trolls after they criticised her over the cost of her reported ’40k’ family holiday, urging them to unfollow her if they’re not happy.

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

The TV personality had been enjoying a 10-day break at the luxurious Regnum Carya resort in Antalya, Turkey, with husband Joe Swash and their children. The resort boasts a private beach, numerous bars, restaurants and pools, a water park, and a luxury spa.

Stacey has been sharing an insight into her family break on Instagram, offering to do a Q&A on her story. But after being criticised for the cost of the holiday recently, she said this week: “If me sharing our holiday doesn’t make you feel good then unfollow or just mute me or something. I love coming on here and sharing things so much and I love our community on here.

“All I ever want is to take you on the adventure with us and hopefully make you smile along the way.”

On Sunday (August 13), the final day of the holiday, the star shared a cute family snap with the caption: “Our last day in paradise… The last ten days have been heaven and I don’t want it all to end. Spending time with my family is just the best thing in the world. And this place was just MAGICAL.”

Stacey backlash over family holiday

Although Stacey explained in one post that she received a discount on her own break by booking with travel agent Trending Travel, some of her followers reportedly priced up a similar holiday for their own families, and found it could cost around £40,000.

Joe and Stacey recently enjoyed a lavish family holiday (Credit: Cover Images)

Many reports have also suggested it’s around the price mark. However, according to MyLondon, they priced a holiday for a family the size of Stacey’s and the total came to £20,000.

With claims of Stacey being on such a high-cost holiday, some of her followers criticised her, branding her unrelatable with the UK in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.

One person said: “Lots of people can’t afford to put food on the table or pay fuel bills. Obviously not Stacey’s fault but in this economic crisis showing her holiday clips of her ever-growing family I find it rather insensitive.”

However, many flocked to her defence, saying that she and Joe work hard for their money, and deserve a break with their children.

