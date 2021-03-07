Stacey Solomon has shamed an online troll on Instagram who told her she looks like a ‘horse’.

The furious mum-of-three screen-grabbed the nasty comment before sharing it with her four million Instagram fans.

It read: “Horse face.” Alongside it, the keyboard warrior posted both a vomiting and green-faced emoji.

Stacey Solomon has hit back at a troll on social media (Credit: Instagram/ @staceysolomon)

How did Stacey Solomon hit back at the troll?

Stacey replied to the person, writing: “Horses are so beautiful…thank you.

“Looks like you’re not feeling great. Wish you better.”

Loose Women star Stacey was flooded with messages of support and has thanked her fans for being kind.

In an Instagram story, she shared a reel of all the sweet words people had sent her.

For every unhappy, mean individual out there, there’s so many more kind, supportive, loving humans to outshine the nastiness

Captioning her post, Stacey wrote: “Honestly, this is why I love this little world so much…because it just proves.

“For every unhappy, mean individual out there, there’s so many more kind, supportive, loving humans to outshine the nastiness.

“What a lovely thought.”

Stacey later mocked the troll while getting ready for bed (Credit: Instagram/ @staceysolomon)

Stacey later shared a short clip of herself getting ready for bed, adding: “Taking this gorgeous horse face to bed.”

The star has now put herself on a social media ban, so she can spend the day with her fiancé Joe Swash and her sons.

Before getting her head down, she joked: “I’m going to sleep now, probably for a few days!

“Spend some time with the boys before school and just put my phone in a drawer for a while.

“Have the best Sunday. I know I’ve said it many times, but thank you for everything.

“Love you all to the moon and back! ALWAYS!”

Stacey finished off her message by writing: “Don’t ever feel less than what you are. [Bleep] perfect.”

Earlier in the day, Stacey had appeared on Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

What did Stacey Solomon do on Saturday Kitchen?

Just hours before she called out the troll, Stacey appeared on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen.

During the show, the star tucked into a massive plate of pasta and was accused of not having “etiquette” when sampling a pasta dish.

But as Stacey quite rightly pointed out, for every critic, there are hundreds of fans who have her back.

She later told her followers: “OMG your messages and your screenshots are making me laugh so much

“I know I eat like an absolute pig, but I just love food.”

